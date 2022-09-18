The good, the bad and the ugly economically in September 2022

Each article, I will try to identify the headlined in the national economy. There are several candidates for each and you can read on to find the ones I chose.

The Good. The employment sector of the market has been the one economic indicator that has continued to perform well since the pandemic. As a bit of background, during the pandemic the nation’s economy lost 22 million jobs. In July of this year, we finally reached pre-pandemic levels of employment and we got back to the pre-pandemic unemployment level of 3.5% (it should be noted that the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7% in August). It took us 2 1/2 years to recover that level of jobs as employers clamored to hire people in a tight labor market. Because of the tight labor market, wages have risen 5.2% over the past year for the past two months. The tight labor market and continued high inflation will cause continued upward pressure on wages. As of the end of August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are still 11.2 million job openings across the country. One thing that needs to be watched is the potential downturn in the economy. The economy actually contracted in the first six months of the year and we do hear of layoffs daily. That said, the labor market is still tight and you hear about strikes every day as labor seeks increased wages. That is not going to change anytime soon.

The Bad. Home affordability is worst since 1989. The National Association of Realtors housing affordability index, which factors in family income, mortgage rates and the sales price, fell to 98.5 in June. That marked the lowest level since June 1989, when the index was 98.3. Existing home sales have declined for six straight months (the longest streak in eight years) and housing affordability is clearly a big factor. Not surprisingly, the NAR also said that prices for existing homes had risen 46% over the past three years as home buyers sought more space during the pandemic caused by remote working and schooling. Despite the inordinate price appreciation, affordability remained relatively good during 2020 and 2021 because mortgage rates were 3% or below. As of recently, mortgage rates are now averaging over 6%, so there has been a doubling of mortgage interest rates in the last nine months. This whole situation is exacerbated by the fact that there is somewhere between a 5 and 10 million deficit of single-family homes nationally.

The Ugly. Yes, INFLATION is still the ugly. The most recent CPI report surprised on the high side and came in at a reading of 8.3% while pundits were expecting something lower. While the CPI declined from 9.1% in June and 8.5% in July, it was the Core CPI that spooked the markets. Core CPI excludes food and energy prices and it came in at 6.3% in August, up from 5.9% in both June and July. That was evidence of a broader strengthening in prices for goods and services. Likewise, the Core CPI rose .6% monthly, double July’s pace. The markets reacted very adversely as the Dow was down 3.9%, the S & P was down 4.3% and the Nasdaq 5.2%. It was the worst day for the stock market since June 2020. Further, the markets are down year to date, as the Dow is down 14%, the S & P 500 is down 17% and the Nasdaq is down 26%, kind of ugly on its own. Some of us were clearly surprised as we had been over-influenced by the 26% decline in gasoline prices since their highs in June. However, they are still up 27% over last year. You don’t have to look too far as grocery prices were up .7% month over month, but 13.5% year to year, the fastest rate since 1979. New car prices are up 10.1% year to year, and housing costs were up .7% month to month and 6.2% year to year (and notice that the monthly number annualized represents a much higher increase). Prices also rose for medical care, education, electricity and natural gas. The average household is spending $460 more per month to buy the same basket of goods and services as last year. All of the foregoing raises the pressure on the Fed to continue to raise rates. They have raised the rate four times this year in March, May, June and July by .25%, .50%, .75%. and .75%, respectively. The current range for fed funds is 2.25%-2.5%, clearly well below the rate of inflation. Last time we had inflation this high, they raised rates higher than the rate of inflation. So, what will the Fed do? No one really knows, but I would plan on another .75% increase this month, perhaps 1%. How high will they go, I don’t know. They were late to the inflation fighting game and are still lower than market rates.

Jeff MacLellan is retired from Landmark Bank. He spent 37 years in banking and has been tracking local economic indicators since he came to Columbia in 1987.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: The good, bad and ugly economically in September 2022