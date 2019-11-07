How Good Is Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIJ) At Creating Shareholder Value?

Today we'll look at Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIJ) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires:

0.11 = €36m ÷ (€414m - €74m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires has an ROCE of 11%.

View our latest analysis for Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires

Does Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires's ROCE is around the 11% average reported by the Luxury industry. Separate from Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

We can see that, Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires currently has an ROCE of 11%, less than the 15% it reported 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. The image below shows how Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

XTRA:BIJ Past Revenue and Net Income, November 7th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires has total assets of €414m and current liabilities of €74m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 18% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires's ROCE