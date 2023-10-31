'Good Burger 2' trailer released
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Gino Salomone joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
Gino Salomone joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
The Range Rover Velar has been updated for 2024 with a revised interior, including new tech, and subtle exterior styling tweaks.
ESPN’s Zach Lowe joins Dan Devine on a special Halloween episode of Devine Intervention to talk about his NBA-related fears, giant werewolves and yearbook quotes.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by former New York Knicks GM Scott Perry for an episode that looks at the Rasheed Wallace / Ben Wallace championship Pistons team, the current drama in Philadelphia, and the future of the young Detroit Pistons team that has started the season strong.
Shein, the fast fashion giant that has thrived on its nimble supply chain in China, is expanding its product range by scooping up competitors. In a statement released on Monday, the Singapore-headquartered firm announced its acquisition of Missguided, a struggling fashion brand based out of Manchester, U.K., for an undisclosed amount from Fraser Group. This confirms a report by Sky News in September that Shein was in talks to buy Missguided.
GM has reportedly reached a tentative deal with the United Auto Workers (UAW), joining its rivals Ford and Stellantis in coming one step closer to putting an acrimonious labor dispute that has shut down key operations for over six weeks behind.
James Harden has yet to play for the 76ers this season amid his trade request and public feud with Daryl Morey.
Armenta kicked three extra points in the team's 40-14 win over Arkansas Pine-Bluff.
A Lodge skillet, personal blender, a dishwasher magnet that just might save your marriage — these are the most useful kitchen items you didn't know you needed.
"Where is the respect for human life?"
Two of the biggest groups to oppose robotaxi expansion in California are now formally working together. Teamsters 856, which is tied to one of the longest-standing labor unions in the U.S., and Rideshare Drivers United (RDU), a group that advocates for app-based workers, said on Friday they'll work together to push for "responsible guardrails on autonomous vehicles [(AVs)] to ensure public safety and protect driving jobs." The partnership isn't solely about limiting AVs, yet robotaxi companies including Waymo and Cruise are racking up adversaries, as well as allies, as they expand.
Talks between Chrysler parent Stellantis and the United Auto Workers were continuing late on Friday afternoon as they engage in intensive bargaining.
With a massive $2 billion reported investment from Google, Anthropic joins OpenAI in reaping the benefits of leadership in the artificial intelligence space, receiving immense sums from the tech giants that couldn't move fast enough themselves. The funding deal, according to sources familiar cited by The Wall Street Journal, reportedly involves $500 million now and up to $1.5 billion later, though subject to what, if any, timing or conditions is unclear. It recalls — though it does not quite match — Microsoft's enormous investment in OpenAI early this year.
This week on the Autoblog podcast, Greg and Jeremy talk Japan Mobility Show, the UAW strike, and Honda's decision to bail on GM's cheap EV platform.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine react to everything they’ve seen in the first two nights of the 2023-24 NBA season, including Victor Wembanyama’s first real action and a possible minutes restriction for LeBron James.
Army has been an independent in football since 2004 but is now set to join the AAC in 2024.
Myles Garrett is officially a minority owner of the Cavaliers ahead of their season opener Wednesday.
German luxury brand Porsche and EV stalwart Tesla make strange bedfellows, unless it comes to warning about high interest rates crimping demand.
The House Fund, the pre-seed and early-stage venture capital fund focused on UC Berkeley startups, specifically AI startups, today announced that it has closed its third tranche -- Fund III -- at $115 million. With the close of Fund III, Ken Goldberg, the UC Berkeley professor and prolific roboticist, will join The House Fund as a part-time partner, said Jeremy Fiance, the managing partner at The House Fund, in an email interview with TechCrunch. "We're called The House Fund because we're the home for the Berkeley startup community," Fiance said.
Walmart’s incubation arm, Store Nº8, and Outlier Ventures have joined forces to launch its web3 accelerator program, Store Nº8 Base Camp. The 12-week virtual incubator program brought in a flagship group of five companies that specialize in web3 marketing, advertising and improving payment technology, among other themes. The startups are based in the U.S., Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Bomani Jones for a conversation that travels all the way around the NBA, from Victor Wembanyama to James Harden to the Milwaukee Bucks and more, before Dan Devine shows up to talk through Level 1 of our NBA Levels project.