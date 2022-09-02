‘It has been a good career.’ Fayette Commonwealth Attorney to retire in September

Fayette County Commonwealth Attorney Lou Anna Red Corn will retire on September 30, after serving the community for 35 years.

In a letter dated August 2 to Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, Red Corn writes she is resigning her position from the 22nd Judicial Circuit where she was the first Native American commonwealth’s attorney in the state, and the first female commonwealth’s attorney in Fayette County.

She was appointed to her current position in 2016 following Ray Larson, whom she called a legend.

“I have tried to build upon the excellent reputation Ray established for this office during his 31 years as Fayette Commonwealth’s Attorney. While there have been many challenges in the last six years, it is the work that benefits crime victims that is the most impactful,” she stated in her retirement notice.

In her letter, she summarized her time as commonwealth attorney, saying in the past six years her office established a special victim’s unit including prosecutors with a passion and purpose to prosecute cases of the most vulnerable victims: children, women and the elderly.

Fayette Commonwealth’s Attorney Lou Anna Red Corn

Her office also helped to pass the felony strangulation bill, signed into law in 2019. In addition, Red Corn said her office improved Crime Victims’ Rights Week by including all community partners in planning and execution of the event.

Red Corn, who has been a resident of Lexington since 1977, has previously served as an assistant Fayette commonwealth’s attorney, and first assistant since 2006.

In 1989, she helped establish the Fayette County Child Sexual Abuse Multi-Disciplinary Team, which remains a model for other teams statewide. Red Corn was one of the principal authors of the state’s first model protocol for child sexual abuse multi-disciplinary teams and was a co-author of the Kentucky Attorney General’s Child Sexual Abuse Manual in 2003.

Red Corn earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Kentucky and then a law degree. She joined the Fayette Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office in 1987 and has focused on cases involving child homicide, child sexual abuse and child exploitation.

Story continues

One notable case involved priest Leonard Nienabor. Neinabor was convicted in 1994 on 10 counts of child abuse. The abuse happened between 1964 and 1977 and involved children ages 4 to 17. Nienabor was 87 at the time of his conviction. He was allowed to serve his sentence in a Roman Catholic treatment center.

“The work of a prosecutor is challenging,” she wrote. “Our cases involve pain, sorrow, and violence. Our satisfaction comes from the role we play in the criminal justice system — helping victims, holding offenders accountable and making our communities safe places to live. It has been a good career.”

Red Corn requested the governor appoint Kimberly Henderson Baird, the first assistant of the 22nd Judicial Circuit, to fill her vacancy.

“(Baird) is an accomplished and respected leader in the office, the judicial system, and in our community,” she said. “It goes without saying that appointing (Baird) would be historical — she would be the first African American woman to serve as Commonwealth’s Attorney in Kentucky. IT IS TIME!”

Baird has been with the office since 1996 and has been first assistant since 2016, when Red Corn became commonwealth attorney. Baird is a Lexington native and a graduate of Lafayette High School and the University of Kentucky.

Staff writer Beth Musgrave contributed to this report.