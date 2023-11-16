'Good Charcoal Company' helping feed families in need today
The Good Charcoal Company is helping feed families in need on Thursday.
The Good Charcoal Company is helping feed families in need on Thursday.
Google is scaling up Search Generative Experience (SGE) for holiday shopping. The company announced Thursday that its AI-powered search bot can now spit out gift ideas, photorealistic images of product types and virtual try-ons of men’s tops.
The goal is to make sure seniors not only can ride out a major catastrophe, but can financially weather the aftermath as well.
Battery cells produced at Toyota's future North American EV factory will someday contain a little Redwood Materials DNA. The two companies announced Thursday that Redwood Materials will supply Toyota with cathode material and anode copper foil for battery cells produced at the automaker's $13.9 billion factory in North Carolina that's slated to go into production in 2025. The deal is valuable to Redwood.
It's time to start shopping.
The biggest news stories this morning: Cheap tech, Jon Stewart and the future of robotic hands.
Don't wait to start saving.
Tags are a key way for social media users seek out content, but so far they've been missing on Meta's fledgling Threads platform.
Google has given teens in most countries around the world access to its Bard AI chatbot, as long as their language is set to English and they meet the minimum age needed to be able to manage their own account.
Sega intends to lay off 40 percent of its unionized workers' bargaining unit, according to the charge.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' on the pod as Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for every time in the NFL heading into Week 11. But first to start the show in cold open, Harmon reacts to news that Deshaun Watson being out for the rest of the season. The two also breakdown all the fantasy angles of the TNF matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.
Lillard was dominant against the Raptors, further demonstrating that his pairing with Antetokounmpo remains a work in progress.
Here are some more details about the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and a look at it in a new color.
The Australian government recently set new packaging regulations after an official review found just 18% of plastic packaging is recycled, falling far short of a 70% target by 2025. Refilled, a Sydney-based startup, wants to help with its smart drink dispensers, which are meant to be used with reusable bottles. Its mission is to save one million plastic bottles from the landfill, and early customers include Google.
Score massive savings on everything from a shiny new Xbox to controllers, peripherals, and games.
Here's what you need to know about jumbo mortgages in 2023.
Copilot, Microsoft's brand of generative AI technologies, promises to be a big moneymaker for the company, with one analyst predicting that it could generate $10 billion in annualized revenue by 2026. Despite a staggered and somewhat confusing rollout, 40% of companies in the Fortune 100 were testing Copilot by fall, according to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Forrester predicts, meanwhile, that 6.9 million U.S. knowledge workers will be using some form of Copilot in 2024.
These gifts for pet parents will make them and maybe their pets happy, too. The post The best gifts for pet parents that aren’t just leashes and dog toys appeared first on In The Know.
'This beats the Dyson by every measure,' gushed a five-star fan.
Given that Ohtani has offered remarkably few indications of his current preferences, we can only broadly speculate as to what might sway his ultimate decision beyond money — which might not even be the biggest factor.
The only thing I know better than buying holiday gifts for loved ones is buying holiday gifts for myself.