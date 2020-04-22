How Good Is China Foods Limited (HKG:506) At Creating Shareholder Value?

Today we are going to look at China Foods Limited (HKG:506) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for China Foods:

0.11 = CN¥834m ÷ (CN¥14b - CN¥6.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, China Foods has an ROCE of 11%.

View our latest analysis for China Foods

Does China Foods Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see China Foods's ROCE is around the 10% average reported by the Food industry. Regardless of where China Foods sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

In our analysis, China Foods's ROCE appears to be 11%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 5.5%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. The image below shows how China Foods's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

SEHK:506 Past Revenue and Net Income April 22nd 2020 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for China Foods.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect China Foods's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

China Foods has current liabilities of CN¥6.7b and total assets of CN¥14b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 47% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, China Foods's ROCE is boosted somewhat.

The Bottom Line On China Foods's ROCE

While its ROCE looks good, it's worth remembering that the current liabilities are making the business look better. There might be better investments than China Foods out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.