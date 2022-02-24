Is it a Good Choice to Buy Danone (DANOY) Shares?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan International Value Fund’ fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 4.38% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTKX, 4.44% by its Advisor Class: APDKX, and 4.45% by its Institutional Class: APHKX for the fourth quarter of 2021, all outperforming the MSCI EAFE Index that delivered a 2.69% return and the MSCI All Country World ex USA Index that gained 1.82% for the same period. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Artisan International Value Fund, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Danone S.A. (NYSE: DANOY) and discussed its stance on the firm. Danone S.A. is a Paris, France-based food company with a $40.5 billion market capitalization. DANOY delivered a 2.50% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -6.07%. The stock closed at $12.70 per share on February 16, 2022.

Here is what Artisan International Value Fund has to say about Danone S.A. in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"The share prices of Danone, a French food company, declined 7% in its local currency, during the fourth quarter. There are no fundamental developments to report that would have prompted such declines. Of course, Danone, like all food companies, is facing the dilemma of how to adjust to increasing raw materials prices. The fourth quarter of 2021 offered no new information regarding these issues. For 2021, the share price of Danone increased 5%, in its local currency."

Image by Aline Ponce from Pixabay

Our calculations show that Danone S.A. (NYSE: DANOY) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. DANOY was in 3 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared to 3 funds in the previous quarter. Danone S.A. (NYSE: DANOY) delivered a -1.09% return in the past 3 months. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

