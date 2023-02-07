Is it a Good Choice to Invest in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)?

Distillate Capital, an investment management firm, released its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter, a copy of the same can be downloaded here. At the end of the fourth quarter, Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy declined 10.58% on a total return basis net of fees compared to a decline of 18.11% for the S&P 500 benchmark. Better relative performance for Distillate’s SMID QV strategy continued into 2022 with a decline of 8.64% on a total return net-of-fee basis, significantly ahead of a comparable decline of 20.49% for the Russell 2000 ETF and -14.67% for the Russell 2000 Value ETF. On the other hand, Distillate’s Intl. FSV strategy again lagged its MSCI ACWI Ex-US benchmark in 2022, while the Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy’s free cash flow to market cap yield valuation of 7.2% compares very favorably to 5.1% for the same measure for the S&P 500. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

In its Q3 2022 investor letter, Distillate Capital mentioned Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1888, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is a Chicago, Illinois-based multinational medical devices and healthcare company with a $195.8 billion market capitalization. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) delivered a 2.31% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -12.69%. The stock closed at $110.75 per share on February 6, 2023.

"The largest sector change in the rebalance was a six-percentage point increase in technology. The biggest component of this increase was the introduction of a 4% weight in Apple, which is discussed further below. Offsetting this increased tech weight was a 3-percentage point decrease in industrials and a two-percentage point decline in health care. The other two largest purchases includes Visa Inc. and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) which likewise saw their valuations improve as their estimated free cash flows held up or improved while their enterprise values declined."

Our calculations show that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was in 62 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 61 funds in the previous quarter. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) delivered a 12.73% return in the past 3 months.

