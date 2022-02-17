Is it a Good Choice to Invest in CoStar Group (CSGP)?

Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its “Hickory Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +6.54% was recorded by the fund in the fourth quarter of 2021, outperforming its Russell Midcap benchmark that delivered a +6.44% return. For the calendar year, the Fund returned +20.32% compared to +22.58% for the index. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Weitz Investment Management Hickory Fund in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) and discussed its stance on the firm. CoStar Group, Inc. is a Washington, D.C.-based commercial property company with a $27.0 billion market capitalization. CSGP delivered a -13.26% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -24.52%. The stock closed at $68.55 per share on February 4, 2022.

Here is what Weitz Investment Management Hickory Fund has to say about CoStar Group, Inc. in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"In the second half of the year, resurgent inflation and higher interest rate fears reined in investor appetite for higher-growth assets trading at premium multiples. Within our portfolio, this has included commercial real estate information services and rental marketplace CoStar Group. Each is a leader in its respective, specific market, and we continue to have a lot of confidence in the long-term outlook for each. We also note that our investment thesis has always contemplated a higher-interest-rate environment. While this rotation may reasonably bring some market “highflyers” back to Earth, we continue to watch for opportunities to add to these terrific businesses should further pressure yield attractive prices."

Our calculations show that CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. CSGP was in 29 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared to 49 funds in the previous quarter. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) delivered a -17.66% return in the past 3 months.

