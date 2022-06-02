Is it a Good Choice to Invest in Intertape Polymer (ITPOF)?

Turtle Creek Asset Management, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first quarter of 2022, Aristotle Atlantic's Large Cap Growth Composite posted a total return of -9.61% gross of fees (9.72% net of fees), underperforming the -9.04% total return of the Russell 1000 Growth Index. Try to spend some time looking at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Turtle Creek Asset Management mentioned Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (NYSE:ITPOF) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1981, Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (NYSE:ITPOF)is a Montreal, Canada-based packaging products and systems company with a $1.8 billion market capitalization. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (NYSE:ITPOF) delivered a 51.57% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 33.03%. The stock closed at $31.43 per share on June 01, 2022.

Here is what Turtle Creek Asset Management has to say about Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (NYSE:ITPOF) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"The most recent acquisition example is a company that was only held in Turtle Creek Canadian Equity Fund ("TCCF"): Intertape Polymer Group Inc (NYSE:ITPOF). Prior to the take-over announcement, the shares were trading at $22.50 as compared to our Business Value of $39. At the beginning of March, it was announced that a private equity group was purchasing the company at $40.50. The share price rose immediately to just below the offer price and we sold all of our shares."

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (NYSE:ITPOF) delivered a 69.64% return in the past 3 months.

