Is it a Good Choice to Invest in McKesson (MCK)?

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its "Carillon Clarivest Capital Appreciation Fund" first quarter 2022 investor letter. At the start of the quarter, the Carillon ClariVest Capital Appreciation Fund (the "Fund"), as compared to the Russell 1000® Growth Index, was most overweight in the information technology and healthcare sectors and most underweight in communication services and real estate. At the end of the quarter, the portfolio remained the most overweight in information technology and healthcare and the most underweight in communication services and real estate. Within the universe of the Russell 1000 Growth Index, energy performed the best while communication services and materials lagged.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Carillon Clarivest Capital Appreciation Fund mentioned McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1833, McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) is an Irving, Texas-based healthcare company with a $46.8 billion market capitalization. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) delivered a 31.23% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 69.31%. The stock closed at $326.21 per share on June 30, 2022.

Here is what Carillon Clarivest Capital Appreciation Fund has to say about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"McKesson (NYSE:MCK) distributes pharmaceuticals, medical- surgical supplies, and health and beauty care products. The company agreed to proceed with a comprehensive agreement to settle the vast majority of the opioid lawsuits filed by state and local governmental entities."

Our calculations show that McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) was in 59 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 57 funds in the previous quarter. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) delivered a 6.56% return in the past 3 months.

