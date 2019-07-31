How Good Is CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG (VTX:CPHN) At Creating Shareholder Value?

Today we'll evaluate CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG (VTX:CPHN) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for CPH Chemie + Papier Holding:

0.095 = CHF56m ÷ (CHF816m - CHF224m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, CPH Chemie + Papier Holding has an ROCE of 9.5%.

Does CPH Chemie + Papier Holding Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see CPH Chemie + Papier Holding's ROCE is around the 9.5% average reported by the Forestry industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, CPH Chemie + Papier Holding's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

Our data shows that CPH Chemie + Papier Holding currently has an ROCE of 9.5%, compared to its ROCE of 0.5% 3 years ago. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how CPH Chemie + Papier Holding's past growth compares to other companies.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect CPH Chemie + Papier Holding's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding has total assets of CHF816m and current liabilities of CHF224m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 27% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.