‘A good day to get arrested’: Rev. William Barber leads protest at NC legislature

The Rev. William Barber led more than 100 protesters into the Legislative Building on Wednesday, railing against a state budget that he said would hurt the poor and pledging to get arrested if necessary.

“It might be a good day to get arrested,” he said, going through metal detectors at the security desk.

The longtime activist led marchers to the second floor where he preached against a host of proposals in the Republican-led legislature, including private school vouchers funded by public money and tax cuts he said would benefit the state’s richest residents.

“This is the time that we must stand up, and legislators, you must stand up, too,” Barber said.

He spoke in one of the building’s central vestibules, directly between entrances to the House and Senate chambers. Several Democratic legislators attended the event, to which Barber said his organization had also invited Republican leaders. None had responded, he said.

Chants of “Enough is enough!” filled the room as protesters carried placards reading: “1 million North Carolinians are uninsured, We demand Medicaid expansion with no strings attached.” About 15 armed police stood along the room’s walls.

Barber acknowledged that Republicans hold a supermajority in both legislative chambers; they have enough votes to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto. But he vowed to shine a light on Republicans’ policy decisions and motivate voters from North Carolina’s underrepresented communities.

“We know they might outvote us but that’s not why we mobilize,” Barber said in his speech. “We mobilize so what they’re doing is not done in the dark... We’re going to wear your hind parts out on Election Day.”

After nearly an hour, Barber led a march to the office of Senate leader Phil Berger, an Eden Republican, to deliver a letter outlining objections he says will hurt the working poor.

As they marched, protesters chanted, “Stop this budget! Now!”

Berger’s office door remained closed as protesters chanted and sang outside. Barber knocked loudly as protesters chanted “Open the door!” The letter went undelivered as Barber turned the crowd to House Speaker Tim Moore’s office.

North Carolina’s House and Senate have each released budget proposals outlining their plans for state funding over the next two years. The bills, which are hundreds of pages long, prescribe Republicans’ policy positions on tax cuts, education funding, state employee pay raises and more.

The Senate and House proposals differ dramatically, and before a budget can pass into law, the two groups of GOP lawmakers will have to resolve big differences. Some Democrats voted with Republicans to advance the plans, while others opposed them.

Lawmakers in the House and Senate hope to reach a compromise by June, when the 2023 legislative session is scheduled to conclude.