Good Day Hidden Gem: Go inside this beautiful German Christmas shop

In our latest Good Day Hidden Gem, go inside this delightfully cheerful German Christmas shop. Located along main street in Stillwater, Käthe Wohlfahrt of America carries traditional German Christmas ornaments and décor, handcrafted in Germany.

