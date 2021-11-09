Good Day Hidden Gem: Go inside this beautiful German Christmas shop

Reuters Videos

Archaeologists have uncovered a "slaves' room" near Pompeiithat sheds light on the living conditions of slaves in the ancient Roman cityLocation: Pompeii, Italy(SOUNDBITE) (Italian) GABRIEL ZUCHTRIEGEL, DIRECTOR OF POMPEII ARCHAEOLOGICAL PARK, SAYING (CONTINUES ON SHOTS OF REMAINS):"There are three beds. They are extremely simple cots and of a little-known type, so we can imagine the slaves who worked in these spaces coming to sleep here in the evening. Two beds are a bit larger, they measure 1.70 m and, therefore, belonged to adults, while one is smaller, about 1.40 m, therefore for a child, perhaps for a small family of slaves, but we don't know. We know for sure that it was certainly a precarious life in these conditions."Under Roman law slaves were considered property and had no legal personhoodPompeii was home to about 13,000 peopleIt was buried under ash when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD