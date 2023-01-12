‘It’s a good day for victims,’ families, witnesses speak after Eizember execution

The State of Oklahoma has executed Scott Eizember.

Eizember was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2003 murders of A.J. and Patsy Cantrell in Depew.

Members of the Cantrell family shared their statements following Eizember’s execution.

Justin Wyatt was A.J. and Patsy’s grandson.

“I know it’s not a good day for everyone, but it’s a good day for victims,” said Wyatt. “I am glad our enemy is dead, we won that battle. This was the only way to end the nightmare that my family has endured for all these years. We can cut free and move on with our lives,” said Wyatt. “My hope is that their memory can pull away from this dark day, far from his name, which I won’t say. It’s not worth it.”

Johnny Melton was A.J. and Patsy’s nephew. He shared a pre-written statement representing the Cantrell family.

“After nearly 20 years, justice was carried out. Eizember has carried out his debt to society,” said Melton. “After nearly 20 years, justice is served. I understand that nothing can lessen the pain of a loved one’s death, but I pray that today brings closure and some measure of peace to our family.”

Melton also spoke about Eizember and his family.

“We pray that God gives peace and comfort to Eizember’s family. We pray that he has found God.”

At the end of his statement, Melton called to end domestic violence, saying “we are better than this.” He also called for more attention to mental health treatment.

After the family statements were shared, several media witnesses described the execution. Sean Murphy with the Associated Press said the execution appeared to be completed without problems.

Murphy also shared Eizember’s last words, “I told the truth, I can’t convince everyone that I told the truth. The court said I told the truth, so for those people out there who don’t want to tell the truth, that’s on them. My conscious is clear, I love my children.”

Eizember’s daughter was a witness in his execution. Media witnesses say Eizember mouthed “I love you” to her several times.

Government agencies and organizations have also released statement’s following the execution.

Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office

“It was my solemn duty this morning to be present for the execution of Scott James Eizember, whose terrible crimes shattered a loving family and sentenced them to a lifetime of grief and loss. After nearly 20 years, justice is served. I understand that nothing can ever lessen the pain of a loved one’s death, but I pray that today brings closure and some measure of peace to the Cantrell family.”

Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty - Rev. Don Heath

“Scott Eizember was a victim of domestic violence: his father routinely beat him as a child,” Heath said. “It began a senseless chain of violence that ended today. We hope that Eizember now knows the peace and wholeness that evaded him during his tragic life.”























