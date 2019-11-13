How Good Is Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG) At Creating Shareholder Value?

Today we are going to look at Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Decmil Group:

0.09 = AU$21m ÷ (AU$438m - AU$200m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Decmil Group has an ROCE of 9.0%.

Is Decmil Group's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Decmil Group's ROCE appears to be around the 11% average of the Construction industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Decmil Group's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

Our data shows that Decmil Group currently has an ROCE of 9.0%, compared to its ROCE of 0.8% 3 years ago. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Decmil Group's past growth compares to other companies.

ASX:DCG Past Revenue and Net Income, November 13th 2019

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Decmil Group.

Do Decmil Group's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Decmil Group has total liabilities of AU$200m and total assets of AU$438m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 46% of its total assets. Decmil Group's ROCE is improved somewhat by its moderate amount of current liabilities.

Our Take On Decmil Group's ROCE

Despite this, its ROCE is still mediocre, and you may find more appealing investments elsewhere.