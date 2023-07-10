'The Good Doctor' actor joins Michigan Senate race: 'We need leadership'

Hill Harper, a Detroit resident and actor known for roles in TV’s “CSI: NY” and “The Good Doctor,” went public Monday with his intention to run as a Democrat for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2024, injecting some celebrity into a race overshadowed by the presence of U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

“We need leadership in the U.S. Senate,” Harper, 57, told the Free Press. “If we just keep electing the same folks, we’ll continue to see the results we’ve been seeing.”

Harper, who is known for a string of roles in film and on television – including that of Dr. Marcus Andrews, the character he has portrayed in recent seasons of ABC’s “The Good Doctor” – and is also an author, activist and owner of Detroit’s Roasting Plant coffee shop, moved to the city in 2016, later buying and renovating the storied Charles T. Fisher Mansion in Boston Edison.

A series of campaign launch events around the state were expected Tuesday. On Monday, his campaign released an emotional video announcing he was entering the race, framing it as Harper explaining to his adopted son about his reasons for doing so.

For months, Harper has been rumored to be laying the groundwork for a run for the Democratic nomination for the seat to be left open by the retirement of current U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who announced early this year she would not run for a fifth 6-year term next year.

And while it is his first run for public office, there is every reason to believe Harper could be a viable candidate, given his ease in front of an audience or camera and a resume that includes a Harvard law degree, where he also used to play pickup basketball with former President Barack Obama.

In taking on Slotkin, however, he faces an uphill battle, given that she has been a strong campaigner and one able to raise vast sums of funds for her efforts. Last year, she won her third U.S. House term in a newly drawn mid-Michigan district against former state Sen. Tom Barrett, in a race that saw more money spent than almost any other in the nation.

As of March 31, the end of the most recent reporting period, she had raised $3.1 million – a figure that will jump again when the second quarter figures are officially reported later this week. On Monday, perhaps knowing the likelihood of Harper's announcement, her campaign said it raised another whopping $2.8 million in the last three months.

Harper joins a Democratic field for the Aug. 6, 2024 primary that already includes Slotkin, state Board of Education President Pamela Pugh of Saginaw, former state Rep. Leslie Love of Detroit, businessman Nasser Beydoun and lawyer Zack Burns.

No big-name Republicans have yet filed to run, though former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is looking at the race, as is John Tuttle, an official with the New York Stock Exchange who lives in the state. Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers – who has been living out of Michigan – has also been reported to be considering joining the Republican field that includes Nikki Snyder, a state Board of Education member; businessman Michael Hoover; and Alexandria Taylor, a lawyer who was among those ordered to pay thousands of dollars in legal fees for filing what a judge called a frivolous lawsuit challenging ballots cast in Detroit in last year's midterm elections.

Born in Iowa, he chose Detroit

Harper was born Francis Eugene Harper in Iowa and took the name Hill to honor his mother, one of the first Black anesthesiologists in the U.S. His family moved to California when he was a teenager.

Harper said he moved to Michigan after doing work there during the period when the state provided tax incentives to movie makers filming in the state. “I met some of the greatest people in the world” in Michigan, he said, adding that he wanted his kids “to be more like Michigan folks than Hollywood folks.”

What’s initially unclear is his current status on “The Good Doctor,” which films in Vancouver. A seventh season of the hit show has been ordered but it was unclear at the end of the sixth what would happen to Harper’s character. If he does remain with the show, it could restrict its airing in Michigan under equal time rules for political candidates.

He's run to the left of Slotkin

In speaking to the Free Press, Harper made clear his intention to describe himself to voters as a more progressive candidate than Slotkin, who has often been portrayed as a more pragmatic moderate in the Democratic Party – as befits someone who flipped a seat solidly Republican U.S. House seat in 2018 and ran and won two more tough, close races following that in 2020 and in 2022.

Harper says he favors a single universal health plan provided by the government, compared to Slotkin’s long-held support of a Medicare-like plan run by the government that competes with private plans that people can buy into.

He has also said he supported efforts by the Biden administration to forgive up to $20,000 in federal debt owed on student loans. Slotkin, while in support of doing something about student loan debt, criticized the plan – which was rejected by the Supreme Court at the end of June – as a one-time “Band-Aid” that didn’t lower college costs overall.

“I’m getting into a Democratic primary that has a number of candidates,” Harper said, not mentioning Slotkin or any others by name. “But I can speak to exactly where I think there are differences.”

Slotkin, a former intelligence officer who worked for both the Obama and George W. Bush administrations and served as acting assistant secretary of the Defense Department under Obama, has also been outspoken on the need for a strong national defense and aiding allies and has seen Republicans – including former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, of Wyoming – stump for her after Cheney broke with many in her party over former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Harper is also Black, which could help draw an even greater distinction with Slotkin in a Democratic primary a year after Detroit – with one of the largest Black populations of any big U.S. city – saw its Black representation disappear after decades.

If past campaigns are any indication, however, Slotkin is likely to overperform among suburban voters, who will be a key voting bloc in the primary – especially in a presidential year and especially if Trump becomes the Republican Party’s nominee.

Celebrity candidates

Recent elections have been tough on celebrity candidates, with Mehmet Oz – Dr. Oz of the TV show – losing to John Fetterman in last year’s Pennsylvania Senate race and former NFL and college football star Herschel Walker losing to Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia. In both of those cases, however, the candidates were Republicans who were seen as linked to Trump.

But certainly, there have been successful crossovers – not least of all Trump, who went from reality TV show star on “The Apprentice” to winning the White House in 2016, as well as comedian and former U.S. Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn.; actor and bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger, who became governor of California; and former president and actor Ronald Reagan, among many others.

