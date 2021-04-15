Good Driver Insurance: Everything You Need To Know

Photo credit: DjelicS - Getty Images

You can qualify for good driver insurance if you have a history of safe driving. If your motor vehicle record is free of accidents and claims, you represent a low risk for the insurance company, which results in lower premium costs. Shopping around for a good driver insurance policy can help you save a good deal on auto coverage.

What Is a Good Driver Discount?

Companies may offer one or both of two common types of good driver discounts. You might get a discount for avoiding violations for a certain number of years and/or a discount for avoiding accident claims for a certain number of years.

If you are a new driver without the history to qualify for a good driver discount, consider enrolling in a defensive driving course. You can often save money on your policy while lowering your risk of an accident. As you become more experienced, follow the rules of the road so you can continue to keep your auto insurance rates down in the future.

What Company Offers the Best Good Driver Insurance?

The Zebra reports that Nationwide generally offers the most generous discounts for good drivers. However, every insurer uses its own algorithms to calculate rates, so you should get quotes from various providers to see where you can get the best prices. The website reports an average annual premium cost for good drivers by company as follows:

Nationwide - $644

Farmers Insurance - $677

GEICO - $709

Progressive - $729

USAA - $734

Liberty Mutual - $736

State Farm - $748

Allstate - $786

Allstate offers a rewards program that awards drivers points for safe habits. They can trade in these points for gift cards and merchandise. Other safe driver discounts from the company require you to upgrade your insurance policy.

While Farmers Insurance claims to offer a Good Driver Discount in its marketing materials, the company has not published additional details. The Zebra recommends contacting an agent to learn more about this incentive.

GEICO awards an Accident-Free Good Driver Discount after five years without an accident claim. Customers who qualify can save up to 26 percent on liability insurance along with discounts of up to 15 percent on personal injury protection and medical payment policies, which some states require to cover medical costs for you and your passengers after an accident. You may also qualify for the latter discount if your history is free of tickets for driving without a seatbelt.

Liberty Mutual's RightTrack program allows you to save up to 30 percent on your premium based on your driving habits. However, you must sign up for the company's usage-based insurance, which tracks the way you drive using a technology called telematics.

You can get a 10 percent discount on your Nationwide policy after five years without an accident or major violation. However, the company does not detail what it considers a major violation, so make sure you read the details if you decide to sign up for coverage with this insurer.

Progressive offers a usage-based discount program similar to the program from Liberty Mutual. The company reports that customers can potentially save about $130 on a six-month policy.

If you have three accident-free and incident-free years with State Farm, you may qualify for an insurance discount. Incidents include any tickets, violations, or claims that increase your premium price.

USAA offers good driver insurance, as well but you must also be a member of the military or the immediate family member of a military member or veteran to purchase a policy from this insurer.

What Are Some Other Ways to Save?

Since vehicles depreciate over time, you can reduce the cost of your auto coverage if you decide to keep your car rather than trading it in for a new model. While you need to keep minimum liability coverage as required by your state, auto insurance website The Zebra recommends removing comprehensive and collision coverage from your policy if you want to save money and your vehicle is worth less than $4000. Check a source such as Kelley Blue Book or NANDA to find out the value of your car.

Money Crashers recommends looking for a low-mileage discount if you don't drive very often. With this type of program, you can purchase a special policy if you drive less than 7,500 miles a year because you are causing less wear-and-tear to your vehicle. This can result in a premium discount of up to 15 percent.

If you have good driving habits, consider signing up for a telematics program to save money. You plug a small device into your vehicle that checks things like your driving speed and braking distance, and the insurer uses this data to calculate your risk level. Keep in mind, however, that this strategy can backfire if you aren't as safe of a driver as you think you are.

Investopedia reports that you can also save by bundling multiple drivers or cars under the same policy. Generally, you have to live in the same household to qualify for a shared auto insurance policy with friends, roommates, or family members.

What Should I Do if I Have a Poor Driving History?

You may find that auto insurance becomes quite expensive if you have a history of tickets, violations, or at-fault accidents. Fortunately, you can qualify for lower rates by attending a traffic school with approval from your local traffic court or department of motor vehicles. In some cases, the court may also agree to dismiss your ticket after the successful completion of this type of class, which can protect you from higher premiums. You might even be able to find an online traffic school program. Most jurisdictions allow you to take this route only once every 18 months, so check the rules where you live if you get a ticket.

Good driver insurance may not be within reach depending on your insurance history. Changing your habits now can lower your risk for a dangerous accident and help you qualify for lower insurance prices in the future.

