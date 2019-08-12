Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) Has Attractive Fundamentals

I've been keeping an eye on Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe GOOD has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a company with an impressive track record of performance, trading at a discount. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Good Energy Group here.

Good value with proven track record

GOOD delivered a bottom-line expansion of 26% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did GOOD outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Renewable Energy industry expansion, which generated a 24% earnings growth. This is an notable feat for the company. GOOD's shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its PE ratio of 15.73x, compared to the industry and wider stock market ratio, which means it is relatively cheaper than its peers.

AIM:GOOD Income Statement, August 12th 2019 More

