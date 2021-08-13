Good Entry Point for NIO Stock? Analyst Weighs In

TipRanks
·2 min read

Nio (NIO) investors usually have high expectations from the company dubbed the Tesla of China. Before Thursday’s post-2Q21’s results, in the prior 11 quarters, shares fell eight times following the quarter’s financial report.

Going by Thursday’s action, you can now make that 9 out of 12. Not that the results were bad. In fact, there were beats on the top-and bottom-line.

Revenue of $1.31 billion beat the estimates by $20 million and increased by 127% year-over-year, while non-GAAP EPS of -$0.03 came ahead of the Street’s call by $0.08.

Looking ahead, the company anticipates between 23,000 to 25,000 deliveries in Q3, basically maxing out capacity which currently stands at around 8,000 a month. Previously Nio expected to deliver between 21,000 and 22,000 units. Q3 revenue is expected to hit $1.44 billion, above the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion.

It’s possible the share price drop reflects the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing global chip shortages. Or maybe as J.P. Morgan’s Nick Lai believes, there are some issues to keep in mind beyond the headline numbers. Lai calls the results a “mixed bag, with margin moderately shy of expectations on a weaker mix, while management guided to higher D&A costs in the next two to three quarters.”

These near-term charges are because the company has altered its accounting policy to book D&A (depreciation and amortization) faster “in preparation” of the new NT2 platform – Nio’s second-generation autonomous driving platform.

“Nevertheless,” adds Lai, “Management indicated the company will launch three new models in 2022 (vs our previous expectation of one) on new production architecture, which drives higher profitability than the first generation of production platform; this is a positive surprise and should be welcomed by investors.”

Lai expects Nio’s sales will almost double in volume next year, projecting roughly 173,000 units in 2022 compared to 93,000 in 2021 and 44,000 the previous year.

All in all, Lai remains a Nio bull, sticking with an Overweight (i.e., Buy) rating and $70 price target. Investors stand to pocket ~70% gain should the analyst's thesis play out. (To watch Lai’s track record, click here)

Looking at the consensus breakdown, all of Lai’s colleagues agree. NIO stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on Buys only – 6, in total. There’s plenty of upside projected too; the $65.17 average price target indicates share gains of 58% on the one-year time frame. (See Nio stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Lower Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Friday. A Wall Street analyst trimmed his bank's price target for Nio's American depositary shares after the company provided conservative guidance with its earnings report on Wednesday. Nio reported its second-quarter results after the U.S. markets closed on Wednesday, and while they were somewhat better than Wall Street had expected, the conservative guidance might have raised some eyebrows.

  • Nio's Differentiation Strategy – From Zero To Hero

    Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) reported solid second-quarter results. On Wednesday, shares rose more than 1% in after hours trade after it reported a narrower than expected loss and a surge in revenue. Second Quarter Figures The start-up lost approximately $0.07 per share which translates to 0.42 yuan. This is less than both the expected loss of 0.68 yuan as well as the 1.15 yuan for the same period last year. Revenue surged 127.2% YoY as it amounted to $1.31 billion or 8.45 bill

  • Is Robinhood Stock A Buy Right Now After Its Hyped IPO?

    Robinhood stock is one of the hottest IPO stocks despite its rocky initial public offering in July. Is HOOD stock a buy right now?

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of embattled electric-pickup start-up Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) were trading lower on Friday after a Wall Street analyst drastically cut his bank's price target for the stock following the company's earnings report on Wednesday. As of 12:30 p.m. EDT, Lordstown's shares were down about 9.2%. Spak noted that while the company said that it was on track to "begin production" of its Endurance electric pickup in September, it also said that it won't begin deliveries to customers until the second quarter of 2022.

  • Disney Earnings Shine. Parks Recovery Today, Streaming Success Tomorrow, Say Analysts.

    Disney's parks and consumer products segment returned to a profit in the quarter. The Disney+ streaming service added 12 million subscribers.

  • China's Regulatory Environment 'Confusing': Professor Pettis

    Michael Pettis, finance professor at Peking University and a senior fellow at the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center, looks at the crackdown at various industries in China, the government's policies and the prospects for the economy. He speaks with Yvonne Man and David Ingles on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia." (Source: Bloomberg)

  • 3 Must-See Quotes From Disney's Earnings Call With Wall Street

    Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) recently announced a 45% sales spike for the fiscal third quarter (which ended July 3). While most of that revenue jump is due to the rebound from the pandemic-fueled demand collapse at parks and movie theaters a year ago, the entertainment giant is setting all-time records, too. CEO Bob Chapek and his team broke down the booming Q3 performance, which was driven by big gains in its streaming-subscription channels and a triumphant return of theme-park attendance.

  • Disney+ has analysts bullish about near-term growth and shares jump 5%

    'We believe that Disney’s multiple is driven by momentum in [direct-to-consumer] – most notably Disney+ subscribers,' Michael Nathanson of Moffett Nathanson said in a note Friday.

  • Is Peloton Stock A Buy? PTON Pulls Back After Popping On Gaming, Health Care Initiatives

    Peloton stock was a top performer in the coronavirus stock market rally. Are shares ready to rev up after a big decline?

  • Why Pilgrim's Pride Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ: PPC), one of the nation's biggest poultry processors, jumped today after JBS (OTC: JBSAY), the world's biggest meat packaging company, proposed making a full acquisition of Pilgrim's Pride, buying the shares it didn't already own. In a filing this morning, Pilgrim's Pride said JBS proposed acquiring the remaining 19.5% of Pilgrim's Pride that it didn't own for $26.50 a share. Given the fact that JBS is already Pilgrim's Pride's majority owner, a deal seems likely to go through.

  • Is Disney Stock A Buy Right Now, After A Big Earnings Surprise?

    Disney stock is trying to rebound after coronavirus closures took a toll. Here's what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Disney now.

  • Dave Grohl Invites Fan Guitarist On Stage for Epic Shredding

    The Foo Fighters invited a fan on stage at a recent live show in Kansas and the young guitarist put on a virtuoso performance. The post Dave Grohl Invites Fan Guitarist On Stage for Epic Shredding appeared first on Nerdist.

  • This Stock Could Be Headed for a Crash

    Let's face it... the stock market hasn't been normal -- whatever that means -- in a while. Even before the pandemic, the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of the average stock on the S&P 500 index was 2.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy Right Now

    Its products play a significant role in producing semiconductors for the car industry, cementing future growth potential.

  • 3 Top Cannabis Stocks That Won't Stop Growing

    Some marijuana companies exploded onto the scene before quickly fading. These three pot stocks seem unstoppable.

  • Time to Buy the Dip on This Crucial Tech Company

    Across the megatrends of 5G, cloud computing, autonomous vehicles, and others, the common denominator is the requirement for components made of advanced engineered materials. Furthermore, the industry is consolidating, with II-VI being a leader on that front, currently waiting for final approval of its acquisition of Coherent (NASDAQ: COHR). Already down some 30% from all-time highs, II-VI fell another 4% after reporting earnings on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • A Peek Into Warren Buffett’s Second-Quarter Stock Moves

    Berkshire Hathaway was a net seller of just over $1 billion of stocks in the period, following almost $4 billion of net sales in the first quarter.

  • Why I'm Not Doing a Thing to Prepare for the Next Stock Market Crash

    Is anyone else tired of stock market crash warnings? During a stock market crash, there's really only one way to lose money -- sell off investments when they're down. Thankfully, I've worked hard to build up an emergency fund with enough money to cover about a year's worth of bills.

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s Money Manager Drops $20 Million on Malibu’s Broad Beach

    Not many wealth managers can fathom affording their own $20 million house, much less two of them, but then again few wealth managers are as successful as Will Griffith and his San Francisco-based Iconiq Capital. Described by Forbes in 2014 as “an obscure Silicon Valley firm” that’s technically an ordinary registered investment advisory, the 10-year-old […]