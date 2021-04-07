Good Entry Point for Tesla Stock? Not Just Yet, Says Analyst

TipRanks
·2 min read

Last Friday, Tesla (TSLA) announced Q1 delivery numbers, in the process crushing the estimates. Wall Street applauded Musk and Co.’s performance and duly sent shares higher in the subsequent session.

Overall, Q1 deliveries hit a record 184,800 vehicles, amounting to a 109% year-over-year uptick and coming in well ahead of the Street’s 172,230 forecast. Model 3/Y deliveries increased by 140% compared to the same period last year and were up by 13% sequentially to reach 182,780, also far higher than the consensus estimate for 160,230 deliveries.

Blighting the picture somewhat were the disappointing figures for the Model S/X, which came in at 2,020 (down by 83% year-over-year) vs the Street’s forecast for 12,060 deliveries. However, there were mitigating factors at play here, as the global chip shortage caused the drop.

While the overall numbers impressed many on the Street, RBC’s Joseph Spak thinks they will do little to change the conversation around the EV pioneer.

“The better-than-expected 1Q21 deliveries are likely to be well received, even if the bar was recently lowered given concerns over semi-impact,” Spak said. “But, we see little to move the mid-term debate between bulls (whose thesis centers around higher BEV penetration, TSLA maintaining very high share, and optionality from software, energy and other) and bears (where central argument remains valuation).”

Spak anticipates the supply chain issues to keep on having an impact in 2021, and therefore, lowered his delivery forecast for the year from 860,000 to 825,000.

Due to the lower S/X deliveries, there’s also a trim to the analyst’s 1Q21 revenue estimate, which drops from $10.8 billion to $10.5 billion (Street has $10.1 billion). Spak’s diluted adjusted EPS forecast for Q1 is also slashed - from $0.97 to $0.88, yet is still above consensus, which calls for $0.83.

In the Tesla debate, Spak sits between the bulls and bears, recommending a Hold rating. Spak’s $725 price target suggests shares could move 5% higher from current levels. (To watch Spak’s track record, click here)

Looking at the consensus breakdown, overall, the rest of the Street is of a similar view. The stock has a Hold consensus rating based on 10 buys and Holds, each, and 7 additional Sells. Given the $681.48 average price target, the stock is expected to stay range bound for the foreseeable future. (See Tesla stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Stock Could Surge 51% to $1,000 According to This Analyst

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have soared nearly 615% over the past 12 months, but will surge to new all-time highs in the coming year. On Monday, Ives upgraded Tesla to outperform (buy) and raised his price target on the stock from $950 to $1,000. Ives cited Tesla's recently released first-quarter delivery numbers, which soared 109% year over year to 184,800.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Holds Gains As Square, Chipotle Flash Buy Signals; Tesla Faces Key Test

    The market rally took a breather Tuesday, but Square, Sea and Chipotle cleared key levels. Tesla and other highly valued growth stocks are improving.

  • Dow Futures Signal Modest Losses; 3 Tech Giants Break Out Above Buy Points

    Dow Jones futures were lower early Tuesday after the stock market set record highs. Tesla stock surged as these three tech giants hit new buy points.

  • Hon Hai Revenue Jumps 44% on Stay-at-Home Demand for Gadgets

    (Bloomberg) -- IPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.’s first-quarter revenue jumped 44% on robust demand for Apple Inc.’s new 5G devices and other gadgets that help consumers stay connected at home during the pandemic.Revenue in the three months through March rose to NT$1.34 trillion ($47 billion), the Taiwanese manufacturer reported Tuesday, in line with the average analyst estimate. Sales in March climbed to NT$441.2 billion. The stock jumped as much as 1.6% in Taipei on Wednesday.The strong showing from the world’s largest contract electronics maker suggests demand for iPhones, gaming consoles and servers remains robust as consumers snatch up devices for remote work, home-schooling and entertainment needs. Companies are also spending on technology, expanding data-center infrastructure to better serve customers’ online activities.However, Hon Hai warned in late March that component shortages could persist until 2022 and affect under a tenth of its shipments, amplifying concerns that a global chip crunch could extend well beyond this year.Shares of Hon Hai gained 60% over the past six months as the company announced its ambitions to venture into the electric-vehicle business, inking manufacturing deals with partners such as Byton Ltd. and Fisker Inc.Annual shipments of Hon Hai’s EVs may reach 1.1 million units, or around 10% of global share, by 2025, Morgan Stanley estimated in March. Its auto businesses could generate $35 billion in revenue by that year, according to analysts including Sharon Shih.(Adds shares in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Self-Driving Stock Innoviz Is Jumping. Here’s Why.

    It's official: Self-driving company Innoviz is now a publicly traded company with a new stock symbol.

  • A bitcoin revolution is underway and MarketWatch is gathering a cast of crypto experts to explain what it all means. Sign up today!

    A financial paradigm shift may be evolving right under our very noses. Here's how to find out if it is an investment opportunity or another bubble.

  • Google AI scientist Bengio resigns after colleagues' firings - email

    Google research manager Samy Bengio said on Tuesday he was resigning, according to an internal email seen by Reuters, in a blow to the Alphabet Inc unit after the firings of his colleagues who questioned paper review and diversity practices. Though at least two Google engineers had earlier resigned to protest the dismissal of artificial intelligence (AI) researcher Timnit Gebru, Bengio is the highest-profile employee yet to depart. Google confirmed Bengio's resignation and his email.

  • Renewable Energy Deadline Alert

    Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Renewable Energy To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2021) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Renewable Energy Group, Inc. ("Renewable Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: REGI) and reminds investors of the May 3, 2021 deadline to seek the role of lead ...

  • Riding Bitcoin Surge, Coinbase Active Users Grew by 117% in Q1 2021; Revenue Tops $1.8B

    Numbers published Tuesday ahead of a public listing next week show a profitable Coinbase capitalizing on the current market.

  • A returning tax break helps retirees give more to charity, less to the IRS

    Qualified charitable distributions are back for the 2021 tax year.

  • Is NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Using Too Much Debt?

    Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of...

  • Stocks Hover Around Record High; Treasuries Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global stocks traded around all-time highs Wednesday as investors weighed the economic rebound from the pandemic and stimulus support. The dollar and Treasury yields were steady.A gauge of Asia-Pacific equities fluctuated with U.S. and European stock futures. Toshiba Corp. shares are poised to surge after the company received an initial buyout offer from CVC Capital Partners. Earlier, technology companies led a modest decline in the S&P 500 Index, offsetting gains in retailers. The Nasdaq 100 also retreated. Volume on U.S. exchanges slipped below 10 billion shares for the first time this year.Oil held above $59 a barrel amid optimism that economic expansion will pick up. The International Monetary Fund upgraded its global growth forecast for the second time in three months, while warning about a divergence between advanced and lesser-developed economies.Traders are taking heart from the assurance of continued central bank support and an improving growth outlook. The IMF opened its spring meetings with forecasts for the strongest global expansion in at least four decades. Concerns about higher borrowing costs destabilizing the market have also eased, with bond yields subsiding as traders pull their more-aggressive positioning for Federal Reserve policy tightening.“Central banks are continuing to keep interest rates so low, so people are looking for some place to put their money where they can get a return,” Sarah Hunt, Alpine Woods Capital Investors associate portfolio manager, said on Bloomberg TV. “I think that’s also why you have stocks priced somewhat for perfection.”The latest U.S. labor-market data showed job openings rose to a two-year high in February, led by gains in some of the industries hardest hit during the pandemic.Some key events to watch this week:The 2021 Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group take place virtually. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday.The Fed publishes minutes from its March meeting on Wednesday.Japan releases its balance of payments numbers Thursday.China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures were little changed as of 11:31 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%.Japan’s Topix Index added 0.3%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.1%.South Korea’s Kospi Index climbed 0.1%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.5%.China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.6%.Euro Stoxx 50 futures were 0.2% lower.CurrenciesThe yen was at 109.80 per dollar.The offshore yuan was at 6.5444 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The euro traded at $1.1870.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 1.66%.Australia’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to 1.76%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude was little changed at $59.30 a barrel.Gold was at $1,737.85 an ounce, down 0.3%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla's Vehicle Deliveries Growth Rate Is Accelerating

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) jumped sharply on Monday, climbing more than 4%. The stock's gain came after the electric-car company released better-than-expected first-quarter deliveries. While the strong first-quarter deliveries bode well for Tesla's financial results for the period, the bigger takeaway from the strong report is the company's impressive momentum on its growth plans.

  • 3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Chewy has been picking up lots of pet and "pet parent" fans the last few years, but the pandemic supercharged its efforts. As Chewy automates the shipping of basics like food to households with pets, these customers are very sticky and are likely to stay with this retailer even as the effects of COVID-19 start to ease. Taking a cue from the likes of Amazon, Chewy is experimenting with other tech-enhanced services to expand its ecosystem.

  • Dow Jumps To Record Highs As Treasury Yields Rise; Tesla Surges On Deliveries Surprise

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 300 points Monday, as Treasury yields held near recent highs. Tesla stock surged on strong deliveries.

  • Plane backfired before crash that killed child on the ground

    A small plane sputtered and backfired even before it taxied to a takeoff that ended tragically when it slammed into an SUV, killing both men aboard the aircraft and a 4-year-old boy in the vehicle, a preliminary report released Tuesday shows. The National Transportation Safety Board report does not say what caused the March 15 crash, which happened moments after the single-engine Beech B36TC took off on a training flight from North Perry Airport in suburban Fort Lauderdale. The crash killed Yaacov Nahom, 63; Grant Hustad, 71; and young Taylor Bishop, who was riding in the SUV with his mother.

  • Stores in Greece open amid virus surge to help save economy

    Retail stores across most of Greece were allowed to reopen Monday despite an ongoing surge in COVID-19 infections, as the country battles to emerge from deep recession. Stores in greater Athens opened for pickup services only but remain closed in Greece's second- and third-largest cities, Thessaloniki and Patras, because of fears of a more serious spike in infections. “Opening retail businesses ... will provide a decompression valve for our society and will help improve the implementation of (restrictive) measures,” government spokeswoman Aristoltelia Peloni said.

  • Fact check: 'Betty' comic from 1997 showed kids attending virtual school in 2021

    A "Betty" comic from February 1997 showed kids in 2021 attending virtual school on personal computers with cameras mounted on their monitors.

  • US could overtake UK in vaccine rollout as Biden offers jabs to all adults this month

    The United States looks likely to overtake the UK in vaccinating a higher percentage of its population in the coming months, as Joe Biden last night announced that all American adults should be offered a jab by April 19. The American vaccine rollout is working in “overdrive” according to Mr Biden, with some four million doses given in 24 hours over the weekend and 150 million shots administered in his first 75 days in office. By contrast, the UK scheme is anticipated to slow down. Official estimates of UK supplies have been sharply downgraded and the Cabinet Office has indicated that an average of 2.7 million doses a week will be given in England until the end of July, down from a previous estimate of 3.2 million. In America, an average of three million shots are given each day.

  • Indonesian rescuers dig for people buried in landslides

    Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia dug through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of as many as 21 people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. More than a dozen villages were affected by Sunday's landslide on Lembata island, which was triggered when torrential rains caused solidified lava from an eruption in November to tumble down the slopes of the Ili Lewotolok volcano. At least 16 people have been confirmed dead, according to Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency.