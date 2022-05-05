A good evening: Air Defence eliminates 15 targets of Russian troops

Valentyna Romanenko - Thursday, 5 May 2022, 23:34 Ukrainian Air Defence neutralised 15 of the aggressor's aerial targets on May 5 - 14 UAVs and a Russian aircraft. Source: Air Force Command spokesman, Yurii Ihnat, on Facebook Quote: "Enemy combat aircraft continue to operate at a distance, not entering the airspace controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine." "On 5 May, the Air Defence of the Air Force and the Land Forces hit at least 15 aerial targets: 14 'Orlan' drones and one aircraft, an Su-30SM fighter according to the preliminary estimates." "The aggressors' aircraft was shot down on the eastern front by an anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Force." "'Orlan-10' drones are shot down by all means available - anti-aircraft missile units of the Land Forces, the Air Force, MANPADS [Man-Portable Air Defence System -ed.] and even an air-to-air missile launched from a Ukrainian fighter." Details: Yurii Ihnat added that fighter, bomber, and assault aircraft of the Air Force made dozens of flights over the past 24 hours. Attack groups of aircraft carry out missile and bomb strikes on occupying forces and ammunition depots.