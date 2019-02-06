How Good Is Fincantieri S.p.A. (BIT:FCT) At Creating Shareholder Value?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we are going to look at Fincantieri S.p.A. (BIT:FCT) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Fincantieri:

0.12 = €185m ÷ (€6.4b – €4.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Fincantieri has an ROCE of 12%.

Does Fincantieri Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that Fincantieri’s ROCE is fairly close to the Machinery industry average of 12%. Independently of how Fincantieri compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

As we can see, Fincantieri currently has an ROCE of 12% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 5.6%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Fincantieri.

Do Fincantieri’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Fincantieri has total assets of €6.4b and current liabilities of €4.5b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 71% of its total assets. Fincantieri’s current liabilities are fairly high, which increases its ROCE significantly.

The Bottom Line On Fincantieri’s ROCE

The ROCE would not look as appealing if the company had fewer current liabilities. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.