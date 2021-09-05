'Good fires' gave forest managers a useful tool. Climate change may take it away.

Anton L. Delgado, Arizona Republic
·9 min read

APACHE-SITGREAVES NATIONAL FORESTS — Plumes of smoke drifted across the sky, wispy columns that traced a path to a smattering of downed trees still smoldering in the wake of yet another wildfire.

Federal land managers have started their assessment of the burn scar, but already, life is finding its way back.

At the base of the tree trunks, in patches across the forest floor, grass has grown. The only evidence of the wildfire that burned through the area just a few days earlier was the blackened tips of each blade and the darkened soil where ferns sprout.

“This is good fire at its best,” said Justin Gabler, fire management officer for the Alpine Ranger District of the U.S. Forest Service. “This is fire doing exactly what nature always intended it to do, give life a fresh start.”

A decade after the 2011 Wallow Fire became the largest wildfire in Arizona state history, five lightning strikes across its burn scar ignited wildfires, which eventually joined to become the 2021 Horton Complex Fire.

Lightning-caused wildfires, like this one, historically burned at low severity, renewing ecosystems by revitalizing soil nutrients and keeping forests from overgrowing. But after decades of ardent fire suppression, such natural fires are now burning on unnatural landscapes.

Each season, land management agencies debate the risk of using natural fires to achieve forest health goals. With warmer temperatures and less rain and snow each season, they are increasingly opting not to.

“We’ve been able to use good fire here and there over the years, but with trends pointing toward drier and warmer fire seasons there may come a point where the risk of a natural fire getting away from us is too much to take on,” Gabler said. “That’s exactly what happened with this fire. The risk of letting it run was just too much with how dry things are, so we had to put it out.”

Justin Gabler, the fire management officer for the Alpine Ranger District, walks across the burn scar of the 2021 Horton Complex Fire.
Justin Gabler, the fire management officer for the Alpine Ranger District, walks across the burn scar of the 2021 Horton Complex Fire.

Under the right conditions, Gabler said the Horton Complex Fire could have aided the forest’s ongoing recovery from the Wallow Fire. Without natural fire as a management tool, agencies would be left to rely on forest thinning and prescribed burns to mitigate future wildfires.

“Fires can be a fresh start,” said Natasha Stavros, the director of the Earth Lab Analytics Hub at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Stavros, who specializes in extreme events like megafires and has a background in fire ecology said, “We almost need to have the lightning-fires because they force us to have fire on the landscape whether or not we like it.”

Now, in the midst of another catastrophic wildfire season, federal agencies have announced a pause to their “let it burn'' policies that allowed them to use natural, lightning-caused fires as a forest management tool.

With the pause in place, firefighting agencies are suppressing both natural and human-caused wildfires across the West.

Smoke swirls around the stump of a downed tree within the burn scar of the 2021 Horton Complex Fire.
Smoke swirls around the stump of a downed tree within the burn scar of the 2021 Horton Complex Fire.

“The use of natural fire is a major social issue that we have to come to grips with. Would we rather our forests burn when we have some control of the fire? Or no control at all?” said Tom Harbour, the former national director of fire and aviation management for the U.S. Forest Service.

As forest managers weigh the cost of liability with the need for restoration, fire ecologists and researchers search to understand what warming climates could mean for the future of lightning-caused fires.

‘A fresh start’

Red and black soil contrast across the landscape in patches where the Horton Complex Fire reburned the scar of the 2011 Wallow Fire. The red soil outlines where trees, downed by Wallow, had lain for years. The black soil outlines where Horton had burned some of those trees to ash.

Dave Raney, operations section chief for the 2021 Horton Complex Fire, explains how downed trees from the 2011 Wallow Fire can fuel future wildfires.
Dave Raney, operations section chief for the 2021 Horton Complex Fire, explains how downed trees from the 2011 Wallow Fire can fuel future wildfires.

“Most of those downed logs have been sitting here since 2011,” Gabler said. “Clearing out thousands of acres of burn scar is impossible. We often have to leave these logs till the next fire rolls through, which is risky because those logs can become fuel for high-severity fires.”

Horton was the next fire, but it was different.

“Since it was natural and burned at low severity this whole area got a fresh start,” Gabler said, crouching down to feel the ash. “This whole area was struggling to regrow after Wallow, but look at it now.”

Around him, signs of life were returning to the area.

Grasses and ferns were taking root across the scar, painting the forest floor green. The picked-clean skull of a big game species lay in contrast to the burned earth, proof that both predator and prey have returned.

“It’s us humans that say whether a fire is good or bad because of the way it affects us,” Gabler said. “But in reality, these natural fires always benefit something.”

A snag patch within the burn scar of the 2011 Wallow Fire, which burned across nearly half a million acres.
A snag patch within the burn scar of the 2011 Wallow Fire, which burned across nearly half a million acres.

New questions about megafire aftermath

In burn scars, the benefits of low-severity fires, like Horton, are abundant. But the same can’t be said for high-severity burns.

Andrea Thode, a professor in the School of Forestry at Northern Arizona University, said fires are getting bigger and more severe and will continue to as temperatures increase.

“It doesn’t matter if you believe how it’s happening," Thode said. "The negative effect of what is happening is serious and will have huge implications to our systems and our neighborhoods.”

Thode added that as the amount of high severity fires and their size increase, "we simply don’t know how regeneration is going to be affected."

In the aftermath of large wildfires, Burned Area Emergency Response teams are among the first to assess the impact of the flames. Paul Brown, the BAER coordinator for the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, led the assessment of the Horton Fire.

“In low-severity fires, like this one, the root structure of the grasses are often left intact, meaning the soil structure is still in place,” Brown said. “All it needs is a little water and the grasses grow immediately.”

While the Horton Fire was burning at the ideal severity within the scar of the Wallow Fire, Brown and Gabler had to suppress it. Dry conditions made it too dangerous to manage.

“Typically, we like to manage fires when we have a little bit of moisture because we want predictable conditions. If it’s dry and windy, it’s just more difficult to control those fires. With climate change, that unpredictability makes it more difficult to manage wildfires,” Brown said. “It’s just too risky to let some fires burn, and if we continue on this climate trajectory there will be less opportunity to manage wildfires.”

After the Forest Service announced it would pause policies that allowed for some natural fires to burn, over 40 scientists from universities and organizations around the country signed a letter to express concern over the new directives to stop managing fire for resource benefit.

“I’m a fire guy, through and through,” said Harbour, who spent over a decade as the national director of fire and aviation management for the U.S. Forest Service. “There is no question that we in America and Arizona, in particular, need more of the right kind of fire in our ecosystems. We need to burn in these forests, we need fire in these forests.”

But he didn’t always think so.

'We didn't let natural fire do its job'

As a wildland firefighter decades ago, Harbour was tasked with suppressing a fire in the Blue Range Primitive Area by the Arizona-New Mexico state line. When he arrived at the fire, he saw it slowly moving through the forest, consuming downed debris and clearing up the area.

But the orders were to suppress it. So, Harbour did.

As he and his crew put out the flames, Harbour, who now works as the chief fire officer for Cornea, a company that provides data services for natural disasters, remembers thinking for the first time: “Jeez, should we really be killing this one?”

“We’re in this situation because we suppressed fires. By suppressing all these fires, we didn’t let natural fire do its job. Now forests are overstocked with trees and those conditions help exacerbate wildfires,” Brown said. “If we’re not able to manage fire then those sorts of conditions will persist and we’ll be back where we were.”

Justin Gabler, the fire management officer for the Alpine Ranger District, examines the remains of a downed tree within the burn scar of the 2021 Horton Complex Fire, which sparked within the scar of the 2011 Wallow Fire.
Justin Gabler, the fire management officer for the Alpine Ranger District, examines the remains of a downed tree within the burn scar of the 2021 Horton Complex Fire, which sparked within the scar of the 2011 Wallow Fire.

Before industrialization allowed fire suppression to become the primary management tactic for natural-caused wildfires, Native American tribes across the West had built years of traditional ecological knowledge on how to manage fires, often letting natural fires run their course.

"The knowledge we gain and the practices we have when managing our land is a large part of Native American culture," said Jon Martin, director of Native American forest and rangeland management programming for the Ecological Restoration Institute, and a member of the Navajo Nation.

But in the aftermath of decades of federal fire suppression, Martin is beginning to question the relevance of traditional ecological knowledge in this current ecosystem, which resembles little of the past.

“The knowledge hasn’t changed, but the conditions have," Martin said. "If we don’t have even close to the same conditions, does that knowledge now even apply?"

The skull of an elk or deer lies within the burn scar of the 2021 Horton Complex Fire in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests.
The skull of an elk or deer lies within the burn scar of the 2021 Horton Complex Fire in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests.

What’s happening with our lightning

Lightning is one of the only known ways that wildfires occur naturally. Under historic conditions, these natural fires maintained the health of forests by rejuvenating soil nutrients and creating space for trees to grow.

“We’re not getting the same kind of lightning-caused fires that we used to see hundreds and thousands of years ago,” said Stavros from the Earth Lab Analytics Hub. “Instead we’re seeing more intense fires due to a combination of climate change and land management practices.”

While warming climates and drier conditions contribute to megafires, they could also lead to more lightning — a potentially devastating combination.

“CO2 warms the land surface, which creates a temperature difference with the upper atmosphere that makes it unstable. That creates more updrafts and it makes it more likely to produce lightning,” Stavros said. “Usually, when you have wildfires spark because of lightning they can wipe the slate clean.”

Under normal conditions, Stavros said this clean slate can allow the land management agencies the chance to return after the wildfire and begin reintroducing prescribed burning on a more regular basis after to create a more manageable fuel load.

But with current conditions so different from those of historic forests, researchers across the West are looking into what the future of lightning on the southwestern landscapes will look like.

As the lands burned by the Wallow Fire a decade ago reap the benefits of the Horton Fire, the still-smoldering trees provide a subtle reminder of an uncertain future.

Firefighters often say the West is always between two fires. And while life is now taking root across the burn scars in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, it’s only a matter of time until — as Gabler says — “the next fire rolls through.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Climate change may take 'good fire' away from forest managers

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New York mayor: Ida devastation shows need to prepare for ‘very, very worst’

    Dozens died across the north-east as the storm system passed through and the climate crisis makes extreme weather more likely A motorist drives a car through a flooded expressway in Brooklyn, New York, early on Thursday, as flash flooding and record-breaking rainfall swept through the area. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images As the north-eastern US reeled from catastrophic damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, politicians and city officials warned that the climate crisis will bring more such

  • NYPD Seek Suspect as Police Van Doused With Gasoline During Protest

    Police in New York said they were searching for a person who poured gasoline over a police vehicle during a protest on September 3.Demonstrators were gathered outside the NYPD’s 46th Precinct to protest the police shooting of Michael Rosado on August 29, ABC7 reported.Rosado was shot by two officers after they spotted him pulling out a gun and shooting during a dispute with a group of people, police said.This clip, released by the NYPD, shows protesters pushing barricades towards officers, and the incident involving the gasoline.“While protesting, the group began to push barricades into the officers protecting the precinct as well as throw eggs at a marked police van. An individual with the group then proceeded to douse the van – which was occupied – with gasoline. The investigation to identify the individual pouring the gasoline is underway and he could face state and/or federal charges for his actions,” the NYPD said. Credit: NYPD via Storyful

  • Bosses turn to ‘tattleware’ to keep tabs on employees working from home

    The pandemic prompted a surge in the use of workplace surveillance programs – and they’re not going away any time soon ‘Whether all of this amounts to corporate snooping, or just plain accountability, depends largely on which side of the fence you sit on.’ Illustration: Sonny Ross/The Guardian David, 23, admits that he felt a twinge of relief when the first wave of Covid-19 shut down his Arlington, Virginia, office. A recent college graduate, he was new to the job and struggled to click with his

  • U.S. lawmaker urges Blinken to clear private evacuation flights out of Afghanistan

    U.S. Representative Mike Waltz has called on the State Department to work with non-governmental organizations that he said are trying to clear charter flights to evacuate Americans and at-risk allies still hiding in several Afghan cities. In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday, the Republican lawmaker and former White House official said he had been told by several NGOs that there were manifested charter flights "available, funded, and ready to fly" people out. Roughly 124,000 people were evacuated last month from Kabul in a massive U.S.-led airlift of U.S. and other foreign citizens as well as vulnerable Afghans as the Taliban took control there.

  • How Lake Tahoe was spared devastation from the Caldor fire

    Officials credited aggressive firefighting, improved weather conditions and past efforts to prepare for wildfire with saving the resort town.

  • Hurricane Larry the next one to watch as season reaches its peak

    As we near the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season on September 10, forecasters are keeping a close eye on the next system set to strengthen into a major hurricane this weekend.

  • Hurricane Larry intensifies into Category 2 storm with 100 mph winds

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Hurricane Larry, packing winds of 100 miles per hour, continued working its way through the Atlantic on Friday and is still expected to become a major hurricane this weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center. Major hurricane, or Category 3 status, starts at 111 mph winds. As of 5 p.m. Eastern time, Larry, which became the fifth hurricane of the 2021 season ...

  • Powerful images of the Caldor fire in Northern California

    Moments captured from inside the devastation

  • SEE IT: Flood water nearly crushes young man in his family basement

    Just when it didn’t look like it could get any worse, it did. Fortunately no one was hurt. Home security video shows a family assessing damage done to their New Jersey basement in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Janice Valle spoke of the scary scene that happened to one of her sons. The dirty water is a little more than ankle high as the Cranford, N.J., resident trudges across the room. A ...

  • Storm Ida: Before and after images of US flooding

    Before and after satellite images of the devastation caused by Storm Ida in the north-east US.

  • Take a look at AT&T's 'Flying COWs' - drones that returned cell service to Hurricane Ida-hit Louisiana

    AT&T is revolutionizing LTE coverage with the Flying COW, an innovative wireless network site situated on a drone.

  • These drone and satellite images show shocking devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Ida

    As Hurricane Ida passes through the southeast, its impact on numerous communities remains with flooding and destroyed homes.

  • Larry continues to strengthen as major hurricane, Canadian impacts possible

    The U.S. and Canada could see life-threatening conditions from the significant swells caused by Hurricane Larry.

  • Weather alert issued over possible tornado activity and flood advisory in South Florida

    The National Weather Service in Miami warned that the Labor Day weekend would likely feature storms.

  • Americans could be making a $44 billion mistake when it comes to flood risk

    For the first time ever the National Weather Service had to issue a “flash flood emergency” warning across New York’s five boroughs as water quickly accumulated across the region, turning subway steps into waterfalls and highways into rivers. More than 40 people died across the East Coast as a result of the storm system, including at least 13 people in New York City alone. The situation became a test of the efforts to better calculate the flood risk in the Big Apple and beyond following the devastation wrought by Superstorm Sandy nearly a decade ago.

  • World's largest carbon capture plant will soon operate in Iceland

    Captured carbon dioxide is processed and then mixed with hot water so it can be pumped deep into the ground where it will be permanently stored.

  • A blazing inferno threatens my paradise on Earth: Lake Tahoe

    After an emotional discussion, we decided it’s too risky to spend more summers there. I feel the loss viscerally, like Eve being cast out of Eden ‘The images are horrific: giant walls of flames descending mountain sides. Orange skies. Homes scorched to ash.’ Photograph: Jae C Hong/AP It’s not the Ritz-Carlton. The remote cabin my family has rented in South Lake Tahoe for the past 10 years is small, buggy, mouse-infested and surrounded by dirt. There’s no turndown service – there’s not even cellp

  • Fire crews gaining control of Caldor Fire

    As of Saturday, fire crews had contained 37% of the 214,107 acre fire.

  • Appreciate Fall Foliage While You Can. Climate Change Is Ruining It.

    In early August, the leading organization tracking human-caused climate change released a harrowing report about what to expect in the future. Not far in the future, mind you, but in your lifetime. You’ve probably read some of the latest findings from the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or at least seen some bullet points […] The post Appreciate Fall Foliage While You Can. Climate Change Is Ruining It. appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Brazen coyotes terrorise British Columbia park

    Provincial authorities say they will cull coyotes from Stanley Park after a spike in attacks.