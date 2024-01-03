Good on the French for not backing Dry January

“Dry January”, the curious phenomenon in which people give up alcohol for the most depressing month of the year, has stealthily become so commonplace it is almost the norm. A majority of my friends are either not drinking at all, or drastically cutting down. Even the people who are not talking about it are exercising some quiet temperance. Since it was started in Britain just over a decade ago, it has spread around the world.

Luckily one institution is holding firm against this tide of sobriety: the French government. Last week, more than 45 academics specialising in addiction wrote to the health minister urging the government to support what is known there as “défi de Janvier”, or “January challenge”. They said that the government’s support would help show the country they are serious about reducing alcohol harm.

But President Macron and his ministers have maintained their silence. They don’t want to risk the grapey wrath of the French wine lobby. The wine industry employs more than 500,000 people. They point out that the French know how to drink in moderation, and that Dry January is more appropriate in Britain and other northern European countries, where a binge of sobriety is a sensible countermeasure to binge drinking.

I suspect Macron has a more personal reason not to support the défi: he knows the value of a drink when it comes to making difficult decisions. The president drinks two glasses of wine per day, and has said that a meal without the stuff is “a bit sad”. Is it any coincidence that under his rule, the French standard of living and economy has improved so dramatically?

It is often overlooked how many decisions that changed the course of human history were made by people who, if not pissed exactly, were at least a sheet or two to the wind. Herodotus writes of a Persian custom to debate laws drunk and then re-debate them sober. If they came to the same conclusion in both states, the laws would pass. Vodka has a central role in the political history of Russia. Reagan, Bush Sr, Clinton and Obama all enjoyed a drink; Bush Jr, Trump and Biden don’t touch it.

In Thomas Vinterberg’s wonderful 2020 film, Another Round, four middle-aged men decide to do an experiment in which they are all slightly drunk all the time. One of them, a history teacher, asks his students whether they would rather vote for an overweight man who suffers from depression, has had two heart attacks, and “every night drinks incredible amounts of champagne, cognac, port, whiskey, and adds two sleeping pills before dozing off”, or a “highly decorated war hero” who “only has a beer on rare occasions”. The students choose the latter, who is revealed to be Hitler. The first is Chuchill. You can’t imagine his government supporting Dry January, either.

