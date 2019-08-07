How Good Is Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding Company Limited (HKG:3626), When It Comes To ROE?

One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will work through how we can use Return On Equity (ROE) to better understand a business. We'll use ROE to examine Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding Company Limited (HKG:3626), by way of a worked example.

Our data shows Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding has a return on equity of 11% for the last year. One way to conceptualize this, is that for each HK$1 of shareholders' equity it has, the company made HK$0.11 in profit.

View our latest analysis for Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding

How Do I Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit ÷ Shareholders' Equity

Or for Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding:

11% = HK$10m ÷ HK$95m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Most know that net profit is the total earnings after all expenses, but the concept of shareholders' equity is a little more complicated. It is all the money paid into the company from shareholders, plus any earnings retained. Shareholders' equity can be calculated by subtracting the total liabilities of the company from the total assets of the company.

What Does Return On Equity Signify?

Return on Equity measures a company's profitability against the profit it has kept for the business (plus any capital injections). The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. The higher the ROE, the more profit the company is making. So, all else equal, investors should like a high ROE. That means it can be interesting to compare the ROE of different companies.

Does Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding Have A Good ROE?

By comparing a company's ROE with its industry average, we can get a quick measure of how good it is. The limitation of this approach is that some companies are quite different from others, even within the same industry classification. You can see in the graphic below that Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding has an ROE that is fairly close to the average for the Packaging industry (12%).

SEHK:3626 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 7th 2019 More

That isn't amazing, but it is respectable. ROE can give us a view about company quality, but many investors also look to other factors, such as whether there are insiders buying shares. I will like Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

How Does Debt Impact ROE?

Companies usually need to invest money to grow their profits. The cash for investment can come from prior year profits (retained earnings), issuing new shares, or borrowing. In the first two cases, the ROE will capture this use of capital to grow. In the latter case, the debt used for growth will improve returns, but won't affect the total equity. Thus the use of debt can improve ROE, albeit along with extra risk in the case of stormy weather, metaphorically speaking.

Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding's Debt And Its 11% ROE

One positive for shareholders is that Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding does not have any net debt! Its ROE already suggests it is a good business, but the fact it has achieved this -- and doesn't borrowings -- makes it worthy of further consideration, in my view. At the end of the day, when a company has zero debt, it is in a better position to take future growth opportunities.