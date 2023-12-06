Good Hope 'Fitness Court' offers exercises for all levels

Dec. 6—GOOD HOPE — If you live near Good Hope and want to get your sweat on, there's now a cool (and free) amenity where you can do just that. The city on Tuesday cut the ribbon on the newest addition to its slowly expanding new municipal park along Alabama Highway 69, opening to the public a well-appointed outdoor "Fitness Court" equipped to meet the obesity-busting guidelines of the National Fitness Campaign.

Constructed to weather the elements while giving guests plenty of options (and sturdily surfaced space) to get in shape, the Fitness Court features seven stations that target the body's full range of muscle systems and movement, alongside instructions on the varied ways to tailor each movement for fitness levels ranging from beginner to advanced — all backdropped by a colorful art wall that makes the area an easy-to-spot landmark within the city's still-developing new park space.

The Fitness Court joins an already-installed kids' playground area nearby at the park, with construction already underway on a new pavilion that will add restroom accommodations. Mayor Jerry Bartlett said Tuesday the city also is eyeing future park amenities that include a splash pad, a pickleball court, a community storm shelter, concession stands, walking trails at the perimeter, and more.

The National Fitness Campaign is a privately-managed nationwide consulting company that specializes in designing outdoor exercise places meant to fit into a city's park and rec plans. Good Hope's new Fitness Court — a $250,000 feature funded by the town alongside a $50,000 contribution from BlueCross BlueShield of Alabama — marks the latest step in the park's evolution as a complementary addition to the city's existing baseball field park, giving locals an increasing variety of opportunities to do much more than play ball.

There's no set timeline for the city to add the park's next attraction, though Bartlett said that the availability of funding (plus soon-to-arrive power and water connections) are the only limiting factors. "If the money's available, we're moving full speed ahead," he said. "We're excited about the Fitness Court, and really about all the plans that we have for the park as the city continues to grow."

