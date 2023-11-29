Good Hope taps alcohol fund for grants to schools & local agencies

Nov. 29—GOOD HOPE — Weeks after awarding its annual round of $15,000 funding to Good Hope school programs through a yearly merit-based application process, the Good Hope City Council has dipped deeper into its alcohol tax-based funding source to award an additional $66,424 to area agencies, including $26,000 in school funds.

The fresh round of contributions raises this year's overall total to $81,424 in awards spent out of the city's alcohol fund. Good Hope Primary, Elementary and Middle Schools all received $4,000 each this week, while the high school received $14,000. Combined with the council's earlier $15,000 awards, Good Hope schools received a total of $41,000 in alcohol revenue-based funding from the city this year.

Other agencies receiving checks from the city include Good Hope Fire & Rescue ($17,500), Air Med Evac ($9,424), WellStone behavioral health ($3,000), Cullman Caring for Kids ($2,500), and the North Alabama Agriplex ($2,500). The Good Samaritan Health Clinic, Cullman EMA, and Cullman Soil & Water also received checks for $1,500 apiece, while the Margaret Jean Jones Center received $1,000.

The council awards its annual school program grants through a process established to spin off alcohol fund money aimed at filling in gaps that typically aren't covered as conventional budget items under the Cullman County School system. On top of the lump-sum amounts handed out to schools this week to be used at the principals' discretion, faculty may submit an application to the city requesting support to address specific needs.

This year as well as in the past, those needs have included awarded projects like the purchase of new mascot gear for the high school cheerleading program, Rubik's Cubes for classroom use, and special furniture to assist all-needs students in a dedicated low-stimulation learning room.

"We hate that we can't approve every request that we get each year, but our committee really does try to spread the money around and consider every application in depth," said Mayor Jerry Bartlett. "We encourage anyone who has a need to reapply next year. We try to make sure that these funds don't always go to the same applicants year after year."

Representatives from several of the local agencies receiving city funds this year were on hand at Monday's Good Hope City Council meeting to accept their checks from the council. The meeting featured a light agenda with no other official business, though Bartlett reminded residents to take part in Christmas festivities at the Good Hope City Park on Dec. 9, when the city will host its annual Christmas Parade & Christmas in the Park event. The parade is set to begin at noon, with Christmas in the Park to follow from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Benjamin Bullard can be reached by phone at 256-734-2131 ext. 234.