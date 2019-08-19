How Good Is Huaneng Power International, Inc. (HKG:902) At Creating Shareholder Value?

Today we'll evaluate Huaneng Power International, Inc. (HKG:902) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Huaneng Power International:

0.061 = CN¥16b ÷ (CN¥401b - CN¥147b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Huaneng Power International has an ROCE of 6.1%.

Is Huaneng Power International's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. It appears that Huaneng Power International's ROCE is fairly close to the Renewable Energy industry average of 6.5%. Aside from the industry comparison, Huaneng Power International's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

Huaneng Power International's current ROCE of 6.1% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 16%, 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. The image below shows how Huaneng Power International's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Huaneng Power International's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Huaneng Power International has total liabilities of CN¥147b and total assets of CN¥401b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 37% of its total assets. Huaneng Power International has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost its ROCE somewhat.