Good Intentions, Bad Results: How the Europeans Risk Alienating Turkey

EU-Turkey relations have often been on a rollercoaster over the past few years; but this current juncture has the potential to take relations between Brussels and Ankara to an unprecedented low—and inflict structural damage. The Turkish invasion of northeastern Syria with the operation “Barış Pınarı” (Spring of Peace) against the Syrian Kurdish forces of People’s Protection Units (YPG), which Turkey considers to be the forces of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) has triggered several—and severe—criticisms from many European capitals and broader European public opinion.

However, this is not the only issue straining an already tense situation. Brussels and Ankara are at odds over oil exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean. In defiance of the United States and EU, Turkey sent its Yavuz drilling vessel to the coast of southern Cyprus, where Italian and French companies have already been awarded exploration rights. This triggered a sharp increase in tensions and prompted both Washington and Brussels to criticize Turkey for these actions openly—even threatening sanctions.

If these decisions aim to change Turkey’s behavior—including renouncing to its military operation in Syria—then they are very likely to fail. For Turkey, the battle against the PKK is considered more than a strategic goal: it is an ontological issue. These obstacles will not prevent Turkey from moving forward in pursuing this goal.

