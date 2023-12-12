Good-ish News for the Alabama Riverfront Brawl's Avatar Chairbender

The Black man seen giving chair shots to white people in those viral Alabama Riverfront brawl videos isn’t going to prison after all.



Reggie Bernard Ray pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after being charged in connection to the infamous fight in Montgomery that should go down in Black Twitter history. According to police chief Darryl Albert, the beef started when a cruise ship carrying over 200 people was attempting to dock but a private boat packed with white folks was parked in its space. When dockworker Damien Pickett asked them to move, the white folks responded with racist hostility, and things boiled into an altercation.

Read more

The report also names the four other white people who were charged in connection to the viral incident. Mary Todd, Zachary Shipman and Allen Todd pleaded guilty to harassment, and Richard Roberts pleaded guilty to third-degree assault. Mary, Allen, and Shipman each received suspended sentences varying from 15 to 60 days.

More from The Root

Sign up for The Root's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.