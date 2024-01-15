'The Good Liars' make third appearance, interrupting Ryan Binkley's Iowa Caucus speech

A member of comedy duo "The Good Liars" tries to give Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a 'participation trophy' during a campaign stop on Jan. 13, 2024, in Atlantic, Iowa. DeSantis did not take the trophy and the comedians were escorted out of the room. Iowa Republicans will be the first to select their party's nomination for the 2024 presidential race when they caucus on Jan. 15, 2024.

Comedy duo "The Good Liars" have struck again at the Iowa Caucuses.

This time, they came for Texan businessman and pastor Ryan Binkley, showing up at his Sunday event after pulling similar stunts on Gov. Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy earlier in the weekend.

The duo, comprised of Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler, is known for trolling candidates at political events, Democrats and Republicans alike.

At Binkley’s campaign event at a hotel near Des Moines International Airport, one of the duo approached the stage as Binkley was speaking and said, “There’s a candidate that really needs your vote, and that candidate is me, because I need to become president and pardon myself,” seemingly a reference to frontrunner and former President Donald Trump.

“The Good Liars” were drowned out by chants from Binkley supporters — there were around 45 at the event, including family and campaign staff — and escorted out.

“I’ll give you a minute, but not right now,” Binkley told them.

The comedians have not responded to USA TODAY's multiple requests for an interview.

Comedian offers DeSantis participation trophy: 'We're proud of you for trying'

📍Atlantic, Iowa — a man came up to DeSantis at his town hall & tried to hand him a participation trophy. He said DeSantis he “probably won’t win the election.” He also called DeSantis “our favorite snowflake.” pic.twitter.com/fTEY9Y4kM9 — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) January 13, 2024

The first stunt happened at one of DeSantis's campaign events in Atlantic, Iowa on Saturday. The video capturing the awkward moment went viral on social media.

"Governor DeSantis, I want to present to you this participation trophy," one of the two in "The Good Liars" duo said, as the crowd broke out into seemingly nervous laughter.

"Now, probably not gonna win the election, right, but we're proud of you for trying," the attendee said as DeSantis pats his arm.

DeSantis, standing next to wife Casey, tried to dismiss the comedian without grabbing the trophy from him as the comedian turned back to the crowd.

"He's special, he's unique, and he's our little snowflake," the man said.

The video was captured by Samantha-Jo Roth, a reporter with the Washington Examiner, posted on X, and shared widely by his opponents, liberals and conservatives alike.

Vivek Ramaswamy to 'The Good Liars': 'Get the hell out'

"The Good Liars" also showed up at a Vivek Ramaswamy campaign event in Ankeny, Iowa, on Sunday.

It's unclear what the duo told the entrepreneur. However, video shows Stiefler saying, "I love you. I love all of you, that's the thing about me."

Ramaswamy asked the pair to sit down and wait for their turn to speak. He added that they were were welcome to stay if they respect "our norms," and if they didn't, then to "get the hell out."

"You want to let these people know what you think of them," Ramaswamy said as the crowd began to boo at the duo and security escorted them out of the event. "This is why we need to get the super PAC out of American politics. End the super PAC and end the corruption. We're sick and tired of it. The other candidates are threatened."

