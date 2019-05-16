Take a Good Look at the Ford Focus ST Wagon, Because You Won't Be Able to Buy One

From Car and Driver

The station-wagon version of the new Ford Focus ST hot hatch has arrived, and we're in love.

It sadly won't come to the U.S., as Ford has dropped all variants of the Focus compact from its lineup here.

Even still, we can stare longingly at its practical and attractive bodystyle and pine for its 276-horsepower turbocharged engine.

We love wagons-duh. We also love hot hatches-double duh. So combine the two, as Ford has with the new Focus ST wagon, and you have a vehicle that's guaranteed to capture the hearts of car enthusiasts everywhere. But unfortunately, enthusiasts in America won't have the privilege of plunking down their hard-earned cash on this enticing vehicle, as Ford has dropped the Focus from its U.S. lineup (along with the rest of its passenger-car nameplates save for the Mustang). We were sad enough about this when we first saw the new Focus ST a few months ago, and the debut of the wagon just puts salt in the wound.

Photo credit: Ford More

Other than its longer roofline and additional cargo space, there's nothing to differentiate the Focus ST wagon from the hatch mechanically. It has the same two engine options, a 187-hp turbodiesel inline-four and a turbocharged 2.3-liter gasoline inline-four with a healthy 276 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. The diesel is available only with a six-speed manual, while the gas engine also offers the option of a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. All of the hatch's performance-enhancing options will be offered on the wagon, including rev-matching capability, a limited-slip differential, and adaptive dampers. We would assume the wagon is a bit heavier than the hatch, but that doesn't temper our infatuation.

Both the Focus ST hatch and wagon will be going on sale in Europe this summer, so if you're lucky enough to live somewhere where it's available, get your checkbook ready.

Photo credit: Ford More

('You Might Also Like',)