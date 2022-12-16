‘Good luck to you’: Gastonia expedites low-level cases to get jail inmates home for the holidays

Christmas came early for some families in Gastonia. Those who were close to probation were released from jail early so they could go home for the holidays.

The judge told Channel 9 that it was all about second chances.

“Just like the Grinch gave the who’s down in Whoville a second chance to have Christmas after stealing their presents,” prosecutor Matt Hawkins said.

Officials said the people who are being released did not commit serious offenses.

According to the district attorney, they were cases where the defendant would most likely get probation. However, it could take a while before those cases could go before a judge.

So the court is expediting a few of those cases so those people could be home for the holidays.

“Instead of going to prison on your probation violation, you’re going to have the opportunity to be with your family on Christmas. Good luck to you sir,” Superior Court Judge David Phillis said.

