Good Morning Britain presenter Alex Beresford engaged to partner

(Getty)

Good Morning Britain weatherman Alex Beresford is engaged to his partner, Imogen McKay.

Beresford, 41, has been dating McKay, 29, since August 2020 after the pair were set up on a blind date.

“I’d been on my own for a while and was ready for a new relationship,” Beresford told Hello. “But I was adamant I didn’t want to try a dating website. I’m of an age where before social media, you met a girl, took her phone number and called to invite her out.”

When he asked his friend whether she knew of anyone that he could go on a date with, his friend said she knew McKay, but that she was “too good” for Beresford.

But Beresford added that he and McKay “hit it off from the start”. “We talked every day about our shared values and goals, and our love for our families. We’ve always been on the same page,” he continued.

McKay said she refrained from Googling Beresford before their first date as she wanted to find out for herself what he was like. The pair met up in Bristol for their first date, and McKay said it had felt as if they had “known each other for ages”.

Beresford told the publication that he asked McKay to marry him on New Year’s Day this year while they were on holiday in Majorca.

“I took Imogen for a walk along the beach,” he said. “The weather was sunny and warm, and the sea was crystal clear.

“Imogen’s not one for taking photos, but as I persuaded her to pose for a picture overlooking the sea, I kneeled down to take the engagement ring I’d hidden inside my rucksack. When she turned around, I was on one knee, and asked her the biggest question of my life – and she said yes. It was an amazing moment.”

The pair are planning to get married this September in Majorca surrounded by 100 of their family and friends.

Beresford’s 12-year-old son, Cruz, who he shares with ex-wife Natalia Natkaniec, will be his ring-bearer and best man.