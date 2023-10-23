Good Morning Maryland Monday Weather - Stevie Daniels

TechCrunch

AI and other deep technologies are the prevailing themes in the new early-stage cohort from Peak XV Partners, as the largest India and Southeast Asia-focused VC fund intensifies its search for opportunities in a sector garnering international frenzy. Ten out of 13 startups in the latest cohort of Surge, Peak XV's powerfully influential early-stage program, specialize in AI and other deeptech sectors, the fund said on Monday. The unveiling of Surge's ninth cohort -- and the selection of its startups -- comes at a time when a growing global sentiment suggest a dearth of depth in India's AI startup landscape.