Good Morning Maryland Monday Weather - Stevie Daniels
Good Morning Maryland Monday Weather - Stevie Daniels
Good Morning Maryland Monday Weather - Stevie Daniels
Washington will play for a national title thanks to the brilliance of Penix, who is having a storybook season after overcoming multiple serious injuries in years past.
No. 2 Washington will face No. 1 Michigan for the national championship next week in Houston.
A penalty, if called, would have given Alabama a first down.
The 49ers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which will give Christian McCaffrey an extra week to recover before their first playoff game.
Nix broke Mac Jones' record as he threw five touchdowns and had just six incompletions.
Franco was reportedly detained after meeting with prosecutors in Santo Domingo.
Plus, last chance to get an extra 20% off duvets, comforters, sheets, bath towels and more.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
When the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets match up Monday in Houston, it’ll be the first meeting between the fourth and fifth picks in the recent draft, not including the occasionally bloody backyard battles the two engaged in for years.
Get these soft, breathable, 'luxurious' winners for 40% off while you can.
More than 125,000 Amazon shoppers rely on this handy device — add it to your cart just in time for cold and flu season.
It's time for the Sugar Bowl game. Here's how to watch Washington and Texas face-off tonight.
From stylish kitchenware and storage to a sweet Stanley collab, the brand adds beauty to everything it touches — starting at $5!
It's time for the Rose Bowl game. Here's how to watch Michigan and Alabama face off tonight.
One step, two step — get fit at home with this compact, effective workout gadget.
Is consuming more fluids on your 2024 to-do list? Let this handy little gadget keep you on track — it quietly flashes once an hour.
Cancel cable and save money — these streaming wizards let you effortlessly enjoy Netflix, Hulu, HBO and more.
She recommends ditching expensive body oils and sticking with this tried-and-true favorite — plus it's 30% off.
Erase dark circles, puffiness and dryness with this 'little miracle tube,' and save 40%!