Good Morning Maryland Tuesday Weather - Stevie Daniels

Tomorrow.io just released the results from its first two radar satellites, which, thanks to machine learning, turn out to be competitive with larger, more old-school forecasting tech on Earth and in orbit. Weather prediction is complex for a lot of reasons, but the interplay between high-powered but legacy hardware (like radar networks and older satellites) and modern software is a big one. Space is, of course, the obvious place to invest, but weather infrastructure is prohibitively big and heavy.