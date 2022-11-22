Is it a Good Move to Keep Your Coca-Cola (KO) Shares?

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund delivered negative returns. The market continued its decline in the third quarter and the S&P 500 Index fell -4.9%. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Carillon Tower highlighted stocks like The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the third quarter 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is a beverage company. On November 18, 2022, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) stock closed at $61.14 per share. One-month return of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was 6.20% and its shares gained 10.22% of their value over the last 52 weeks. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has a market capitalization of $264.401 billion.

Carillon Tower made the following comment about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) sold off with consumer staples even as the company reported strong pricing for the second quarter. On average, product prices rose with management hinting at further momentum."

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 59 hedge fund portfolios held The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) at the end of the third quarter, which was 60 in the previous quarter.

