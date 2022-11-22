Is it a Good Move to Keep Your Coca-Cola (KO) Shares?

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund delivered negative returns. The market continued its decline in the third quarter and the S&P 500 Index fell -4.9%. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Carillon Tower highlighted stocks like The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the third quarter 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is a beverage company. On November 18, 2022, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) stock closed at $61.14 per share. One-month return of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was 6.20% and its shares gained 10.22% of their value over the last 52 weeks. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has a market capitalization of $264.401 billion.

Carillon Tower made the following comment about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) sold off with consumer staples even as the company reported strong pricing for the second quarter. On average, product prices rose with management hinting at further momentum."

Pixabay/Public Domain

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 59 hedge fund portfolios held The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) at the end of the third quarter, which was 60 in the previous quarter.

We discussed The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in another article and shared the top 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) an Attractive Investment?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Chartwell Mid Cap Value Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The market witnessed extreme volatility in the quarter, and the equity market segment returns ranged from -2% to -5%. The Russell Mid Cap Value index declined nearly […]

  • Here’s Why Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Outperformed in the Third Quarter

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund delivered negative returns. The market continued its decline in the third quarter and the S&P 500 Index fell -4.9%. In addition, […]

  • Is Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading At A 48% Discount?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Alphabet Inc. ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) by estimating the...

  • 5 Dividend Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around in 2023

    Dividend stocks can be an excellent route for investors looking for less volatility and some passive income to pad their pockets. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a name virtually everyone knows, but its boring business model might cause some to overlook this excellent dividend stock. Importantly, Coca-Cola is very profitable; it converts 29% of its sales into free cash flow, cash profits that fund its dividend.

  • 14 Best Blue Chip Dividend Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss 14 best blue chip dividend stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investments and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best Blue Chip Dividend Stocks to Buy. The sharp decline in the stock market has investors and economists worried about […]

  • The average 401(k) balance plunged a nasty $29,000 over the past year — but these 3 large-cap stocks have protected investors from the pain (and could do it again in 2023)

    The market is down. But your portfolio doesn’t have to be.

  • ‘The next four weeks will be better’: Jim Cramer sees reasons to be more positive on stocks and gives these 2 names his stamp of approval

    Unhappy with the state of the portfolio after miserable 2022 stock market action? You are probably far from alone. Most investors have struggled to make headway in this year’s ongoing bear market, which has provided only short periods of relief. That said, with the year’s end getting ever nearer, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks the bears are showing signs of exhaustion and this spells good news for battered investors. “You’ve got to adjust your mindset to a

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • ‘Make Choices With No Regrets’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    Having a bearish stance has worked nicely in 2022, but as in most walks of life, flexibility is often a key ingredient for success. With this in mind, Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks having an open mind as 2023 enters the frame is now more important than ever. “After a 12-month period when being stubbornly bearish paid off handsomely, we think we will now enter the final stages of the bear market where two-way risk must be respected,” Wilson said. Not that Wilson

  • This Trillion-Dollar Opportunity Is Another Reason This Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    Companies will need to invest $1 trillion of capital in the next five years to upgrade global data infrastructure. One company increasingly focused on that opportunity is Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP). Wireless infrastructure: Mobile carriers need more towers and small cell nodes to support the network capacity demands of 5G, the Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence, among other growth drivers.

  • Down Between 29% and 51%: 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    A great place to look for opportunities is the coveted list of Dividend Aristocrats, which are S&P 500 components that have paid and raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. A multi-decade track record of dividend raises usually coincides with a strong balance sheet and earnings growth -- which are two core ingredients for an effective, long-term investment. Target (NYSE: TGT), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) are down big off their highs.

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) is a leader in the digital security analytics industry. Sitting at the intersection of data analytics and cybersecurity, Splunk helps organizations monitor their software operations more efficiently and effectively. Splunk stock took a beating over the past year, as investors fled from growth stocks with aggressive valuations.

  • Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison for tax evasion case

    A federal judge sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years in prison plus 16 months probation. His wife, Julie, was sentenced to 7 years in prison, plus 16 months probation.

  • Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech Provide New Data on BA.4/BA.5 Boosters

    Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech's (BNTX) Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccines show improved immune response against newer Omicron sublineages.

  • Intel Faces ‘Exceptionally Difficult’ Years

    Cowen Matthew Ramsay reinstated coverage of Intel stock at Market Perform. He sees 2023 and 2024 as big challenges after "a rough 2022."

  • As Tesla Sinks to 2-Year Lows, This Nasdaq Stock Just Doubled

    Investors haven't been happy with the performance of the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) so far in 2022, with the index firmly in bear market territory despite having seen a significant bounce in recent weeks. One high-profile stock that has been part of the Nasdaq's most recent decline is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which fell to its lowest level in two years on Monday. Shares of Tesla dropped almost 3% shortly after the opening bell on Monday morning.

  • ‘Stocks and bonds are toast’: Robert Kiyosaki warns central banks can’t fix inflation and that ‘fake’ money is forcing state pensions to pivot — here are 3 real assets he likes now

    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ is sounding the alarm — again.

  • 11 High Dividend Stocks Picked By Billionaire Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss 11 high-dividend stocks picked by billionaire Gabelli. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s investment strategy and his hedge fund’s performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 High Dividend Stocks Picked By Billionaire Gabelli. Mario Gabelli initially rose to prominence through his successful bets on media and […]

  • Carvana's cutting 1,500 employees after announcing major Atlanta expansion

    LinkedIn posts and comments from Atlanta employees stated they were among the 1,500 across the U.S. impacted by the car retailer's mass layoffs. The company announced it was adding 3,500 jobs to the metro area earlier this year.

  • Why Lucid Group Stock Crashed 8% This Morning

    Shares of luxury electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) turned into a one-car pileup Monday morning, falling 8% through 10:30 a.m. ET after Barron's reported over the weekend on apparent defects in the cars that owners say can turn the $150,000 EV into a "5,000 pound brick." Barron's cites "dozens of complaints" about Lucid's marquee Lucid Air luxury electric sedan -- which may not sound like a lot, but for a company that's only sold 2,500 units so far, even just a few dozen complaints would imply a 1% failure rate. According to the reports, Lucid Air may be prone to software bugs in its display screens, driving forward when put in reverse, or even losing power entirely in the middle of the road.