Good-natured Jail & Bail confined to Friday

Dec. 9—LIMA — You will have the right to remain silent on Friday afternoon, but it could backfire as part of Jail and Bail.

The fundraiser, which entails requesting friends, relatives and colleagues be "arrested" for $20, is on the docket from noon to 4 p.m. with Veterans Memorial Civic Center serving as the makeshift prison.

Arrest fees and bail money will go toward the Lima Rotary Foundation to subsidize charitable projects throughout Lima and the vicinity, according to Catheryn Sarno.

"This is our first time doing it, and we hope it ends up being fun for the whole community," said Sarno, who works for Lima Pallet Co.

She emphasized the warrants, which may be issued for $10 apiece before Jail & Bail gets underway, ought to be tongue-in-cheek, outlandish and written in a good-natured manner.

The pseudo-lawbreaking possibilities seem limitless. To wit: "We encourage high school students to participate and have the principal arrested," Sarno said.

Here's how the process works: A make-believe law enforcement officer will "arrest" a designated or target individual, who will be escorted to the Civic Center, Sarno explained. After Judge Richard Warren sets bail for the so-called suspect, he or she must call relatives, friends from the makeshift jail to get bailed out via pledges. "Jailbirds" may also bail themselves out.

Thereafter, Lima Rotary Club would transport the spotlighted subjects back to their original locations.

Financial transactions may be conducted via cash, checks (remit to Lima Rotary Foundation) and via Venmo @limatoraryaccount.

To request somebody be arrested for fun and funds, call one of these numbers between noon and 3 p.m. Friday: 419-230-2269, 740-243-4900 or 419-230-6251.

For more details and to swear out a warrant, contact Cat at csarno@limapallet.com.

Reach James Luksic at 567-242-0399.