‘It’s a good neighborhood,’ neighbors say after 17-year-old was shot and killed, gunman at large

Orlando police are hoping a $5,000 reward will help them find the person who murdered a 17-year-old boy late Friday night.

The shooting happened on Domino Drive near Lake Mann around 1 p.m.

John Taylor said there hasn’t been much trouble on this block until last Friday night.

“It’s a good neighborhood. It’s peaceful and quiet,” Taylor said. “I was sitting in my backyard and I heard something go pow, and it came to my mind that sounded like a gun then I heard two more shots.”

Taylor told Channel 9 that it was dark out and he didn’t see much, but his ears picked up details.

“After I lay down on the ground, I saw a car speed by then I three boys walking by talking about the shooting.”

When police arrived at the scene they found 17-year-old Hamishee Williams Jr. on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Taylor said what’s most frightening is how young Williams was and how unaffected the boys he believes were involved - seemed to be.

“They talked their little noise, and they just went on like, it wasn’t nothing. Did we hit the right car was it the right car?” Taylor said.

Officers said the shooter or shooters who killed Williams is still at large.

Tipsters can also contact Crimeline anonymously by calling 1-800-423-TIPS (8477), to be eligible to receive a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of his killer.

