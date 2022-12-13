Good News: Adorable elephants interrupt news report

Reuters

KABUL (Reuters) -China on Tuesday expressed "shock" at the gun and bomb attack at a hotel in downtown Kabul in which five of its citizens were badly wounded and once again asked its nationals to leave Afghanistan. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for Monday's attack, the first on Chinese interests in the country since the Taliban took power last year. "The nature of this terrorist attack was abominable, the Chinese side is deeply shocked," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin while calling for an investigation into the incident.