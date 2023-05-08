There is good news about ammunition – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he has good news regarding the supply of ammunition to Ukrainian defenders, but it is not yet time to make this information public.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I held a meeting with the Minister for Strategic Industries concerning ammunition. There is some good news in this regard. Of course, now is not the time to make them public."

Details: The President also gave details about the meeting of the staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. He noted that the commanders of operational areas, the Commander-in-Chief, and the intelligence leaders gave reports.

"By the way, the reports by [Kyrylo] Budanov [chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine] and [Oleksandr] Lytvynenko [head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine] were particularly thorough and relevant, and we will take certain steps based on them – steps that will strengthen our defence," the President stressed.

