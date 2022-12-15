Good News: Army wife brings Staff Sergeant husband to tears with her Christmas surprise

Oxygen

Investigators have gathered hours of surveillance video from a Moscow gas station after a clerk spotted a white vehicle passing the store around the time investigators believe four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death, according to a new report. Moscow Police put out a plea last week for anyone with information on a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra spotted in the “immediate area” of the home on King Street on Nov. 13 around the same time authorities believe the four victims were kil