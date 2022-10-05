Good news: Comeback kid gets a warm welcome from opponents after a scary baseball injury

Associated Press

After racing to their best 50-game start ever, the Milwaukee Brewers believed they could win their first pennant since 1982 and perhaps earn the World Series title that’s eluded them. A team that started out 32-18 went 54-58 the rest of the way to finish a game behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the race for the NL’s final wild-card spot and seven games back of the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central. That snapped the Brewers’ franchise-record string of four straight playoff appearances. “We’ve earned some expectations,” manager Craig Counsell said.