Good News: Cool kid sinks 4 straight baskets for $10,000 prize

Good Morning America

The U.S. Department of Agriculture explains that the printed "expiration date" is there so consumers know how long the eggs will be at their highest quality and best taste when stored in ideal conditions. According to the USDA, the "use by" date "may not exceed 45 days including the day the eggs were packed into the carton." Eggs can last up to five weeks after they were packed, when stored in proper refrigerator conditions, according to The American Egg Board.