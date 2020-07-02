Good News on the Dividend Front From HP Inc.

Scanning the headlines about HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), formerly Hewlett Packard, generates quite a range of good and bad news.

But what kind of a dividend stock is it? Based on its inclusion on the High-Yield Dividend Screener & High-Dividend Yield Stocks in Guru's Portfolios list, it must have some merits. To get onto that list, a stock must be held by at least one investing guru, and it must offer a dividend yield of at least 4%.







HP Inc. also received the company's original ticker and stock market history prior to 2015.

It describes itself, in its 10-K for 2019, this way: "We are a leading global provider of personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services. We sell to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses ("SMBs") and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors."

Not surprisingly, its revenue fell and then recovered somewhat after the enterprise division was spun off. Earnings per share stayed about the same since 2015:

GuruFocus HP Inc. revenue and earnings per share chart More

One of the important consequences of the spinoff was to deleverage HP:

GuruFocus HP Inc. deleverage chart More

Overall, the company gets moderate ratings from the GuruFocus system:

Financial strength: 5 out of 10

Profitability: 7 out of 10

Valuation: 5 out of 10







There are a couple of important points to be taken from its financial strength summary:

GuruFocus HP Inc. financial strength More

First, it has a strong Interest Coverage rating, indicating its operating income is producing enough cash to pay its interest expenses many times over.

Second, it has a high return on invested capital versus weighted average cost of capital rating. ROIC is 25.7%, while WACC is 5.3%. That means for every dollar of capital, whether equity or debt, the company can earn roughly 5 times as much as the capital costs.

More worrisome is HP's operating margin, which is found on the profitability table. It is now at 7.3% and GuruFocus notes, "HP Inc operating margin has been in 5-year decline. The average rate of decline per year is -2.3%."

Turning to the dividend, we will analyze it by assessing each of the lines in the Dividend & Buy Back table of HP's summary page:

GuruFocus HP Inc. dividend table More

Dividend yield

At midday on July 2, the yield had slipped just below the 4% mark. If it stays below, it will be removed from the high dividend lists.

And while it is high enough to beat most of its industry peers (green bar), it is substandard based on its previous history, as indicated by the reddish bar.

This 10-year chart shows the current strength of HP Inc.'s yield is at least partially the result of a decline in the share price:

GuruFocus HP Inc. dividend yield and share price chart More