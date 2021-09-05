The good news on gossip

The Week Staff
·2 min read
Gossip.
Gossip. shironosov/iStock

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:

Robinhood's not-so-free shares

Robinhood could pay a big price for its practice of giving new customers a free share of stock, said Paul Kiernan at The Wall Street Journal. "Brokerages like Robinhood are required to deliver proxy materials to a public company's shareholders ahead of annual meetings" — at the company's expense. Florida-based Catalyst Pharmaceuticals paid $234,000 in delivery fees last year, up from $12,500 in 2019, after its number of stockholders surged 10-fold. "Most of the new investors held tiny stakes through Robinhood." Catalyst and other firms have complained to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which recently approved a rule change from the New York Stock Exchange that bars brokers from seeking reimbursement for delivery costs. Robinhood isn't listed on the NYSE, but the Financial Industry Regulation Authority, which oversees brokerages, is likely to issue a similar rule.

The good news on gossip

Don't feel guilty about engaging in office gossip, said Bryan Lufkin at BBC. "As long as it's not malicious, it can serve practical, positive purposes." A 2019 study found that workers gossip an average of 52 minutes a day. Most of the conversations "weren't positive or negative, but neutral." This chatter can help people make sense of their environment, says management expert Shannon Taylor, and check if they're "perceiving the world in the same way as other colleagues and co-workers." Talking about a strong-arming boss or a lazy team can warn people about "dangerous others," says psychologist Elena Martinescu, and bring colleagues closer as they "realize they have shared values and experiences." Overall, Martinescu says, "gossip is a good thing."

More firms add Roth option

"Roth accounts are available in more 401(k) plans than ever," said Greg Iacurci at CNBC​. About 75 percent of employers with a workplace 401(k) now allow employees to save money in a Roth account, up from 46 percent a decade ago. Savers pay tax upfront on a Roth account, not when they withdraw funds in retirement, and so it makes sense for young people "who are likely in a lower tax bracket now than when they retire." But only about a quarter of 401(k) investors are saving in a Roth account, "a share that hasn't budged much in recent years." One reason is that many companies set pre-tax 401(k) plans as the default option, "meaning employees would have to proactively switch their allocation."

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

You may also like

Amid criticism, one veterans' organization calls Biden administration 'least culpable' on Afghanistan

Actor suspected of participating in Capitol attack arrested in California

Elijah McClain's mother says she is 'grateful' for the charges against officers, paramedics involved in her son's death

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • These Are the States That Passed Laws Restricting the Teaching of Racial History

    The latest culture war in education is being fought over how schools teach racial issues and episodes in U.S. history. That has led to a slew of state legislative measures that limit or ban discussions touching on the sensitive topic of race. Some extend the prohibition to teaching about sexism. FutureEd has identified 47 bills introduced […]

  • The boss of a 'Black Swan' fund predicts an epic market crash, warns crypto isn't a safe haven, and blasts the Fed in a new interview. Here are the 12 best quotes.

    Universa Investments' Mark Spitznagel urged investors to rethink how they manage risk, and to stop mindlessly diversifying their portfolios.

  • Nvidia Trounces AMD Once Again: Here's Why That's Great News for Nvidia Shareholders

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have nearly quadrupled in price since the beginning of 2020 thanks to the robust demand for its powerful graphics cards that power a variety of applications, including personal computers, data centers, and autonomous cars. The good news for Nvidia investors is that the gaming business will continue to power its growth. Its nearest rival, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), is failing to make headway in this multibillion-dollar space, according to the latest market share numbers from Jon Peddie Research.

  • Cathie Wood is pouring millions into these China tech stocks — time to follow?

    Wood has reversed course after selling off her Chinese stocks in July.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    Under previous CEO Randall Stephenson, AT&T (NYSE: T) took on massive debt to build an entertainment empire. AT&T's stock price dropped after the company announced its WarnerMedia division would combine with Discovery to form a new entertainment entity, and the deal would impact AT&T's high-yield dividend.

  • Got an IRS ‘math error’ letter in the mail? Here’s what’s going on

    11 million taxpayers get the frustrating, confusing note.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist if There's a Stock Market Crash

    The benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has more than doubled since hitting its coronavirus pandemic low on March 23, 2020, and it's, thus far, gone the entirety of 2021 without so much as a 5% correction. Unfortunately, a number of historical metrics would suggest that this rally isn't sustainable, and that a stock market crash or sizable correction could be on the way. For example, even though the internet has democratized trading and helped to expand price-to-earnings multiples over time, the current valuation multiple for the S&P 500 is nothing short of worrisome.

  • Crypto Markets Are Looking 'Frothy' Again, Says JPMorgan

    The massive altcoin rally in recent weeks may have inspired many retail traders to dive back into crypto markets, but analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. (CRYPTO: JPM) aren’t so sure that this momentum will sustain. What Happened: According to a report from Markets Insider, JPMorgan warned that crypto markets are “looking frothy again” in a note to investors earlier this week. In particular, the native crypto tokens of certain smart contract platforms like Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA

  • Alibaba Donates a Third of Its Cash to Chinese Initiatives. The Stock Is Falling.

    The Chinese tech giant follows in the footsteps of Tencent and Pinduoduo in pledging vast sums of cash to initiatives in its home country.

  • Michael Burry Is Selling These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Michael Burry is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Hedge fund managers famous for their short-selling exploits have had an eventful few months, especially in the context of the rise of […]

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Plug Power at Its IPO, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Although Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been developing hydrogen fuel cells for almost a quarter of a century, its potential has yet to be fully realized. The pandemic certainly dealt a setback to Plug Power's plans for reaching $1 billion in annual sales by 2024, and the impacts of the current variant-propelled COVID-19 wave -- and others that might follow -- may push that achievement even further into the future. All that said, let's see where you would stand today had you invested $1,000 in Plug Power's IPO back in 1999.

  • How Ethereum's Next Big Upgrade Could Boost Its Value

    The world's second-largest cryptocurrency has way more use cases than Bitcoin and may be a better long-term investment.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer By 2024

    Packing your portfolio with rapidly growing stocks is key, but it's all too easy to buy growth stocks that fizzle out after a couple of quarters. All three of the healthcare companies I'll discuss today are highly successful, and they're also escalating their revenue-making potential by building on their difficult-to-imitate products. While the largest gains will go to investors who hold these innovative companies for years, they're also moving quickly enough to make the time between now and 2024 quite exciting, so let's dive in.

  • How Much Debt Americans Have at Every Age

    Borrowing increases buying power. Without credit and loans, the vast majority of Americans would not be able to buy a home, a car or even a major appliance like a refrigerator or washing machine. The...

  • 3 Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Verizon, Brady, and Centerspace were among the handful of U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week as the summer winds down.

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Potential for Fivefold Growth

    Albert Einstein once said compound interest is the most powerful force in the universe. With that in mind, I think CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) have the potential to grow fivefold in the next decade. To that end, CrowdStrike has become a gold standard in cybersecurity.

  • 3 Millionaire Retirement Strategies That Don't Rely on Social Security

    The good news is, though, almost anyone can save a seven-figure nest egg if they follow the right approach. Check out these three strategies proposed by Motley Fool retirement experts that won't leave you reliant on Social Security retirement checks to support you in your later years. Maurie Backman: It's definitely important not to rely too heavily on Social Security in retirement.

  • Vaccine mandates: Employees paying to be unvaccinated is 'very much like smoking surcharges,' expert explains

    Many employers are now debating whether to mandate vaccinations among their employees and whether to financially deter unvaccinated individuals.

  • 16 Money Rules That Millionaires Swear By

    Being a millionaire or billionaire -- especially a self-made one -- usually requires being disciplined about saving and spending, as well as investing wisely. Although the super rich can splurge on...

  • Democratic senators eye range of tax hikes to pay for $3.5 trillion spending package

    Senate Democrats on the Finance Committee are exploring a wide array of tax options outside of just raising the corporate and capital gains tax rate to pay for their proposed spending package.