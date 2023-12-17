Good news for hunters: ODNR adds 844 acres to the Simco Wildlife Area

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife recently completed a purchase of 844 acres adjacent to Simco Wildlife Area in Coshocton County. The acquisition will double the size of the Simco Wildlife Area, bringing its total acreage to 1,688.

“The latest acquisition at Simco Wildlife Area adds valuable habitat to eastern Ohio’s public lands,” said Gov. Mike DeWine in a press release. “Thank you to all the sportsmen and women who have contributed to conservation in Ohio. Their support has made this purchase possible.”

The newest acreage at Simco Wildlife Area was purchased from American Electric Power. The Division of Wildlife used $1.8 million of funding from the 2022 to 2023 biennial budget approved by the Ohio General Assembly.

Simco Wildlife Area is composed mainly of woodlands, hosting wildlife species such as white-tailed deer, wild turkey and squirrels. There are also at least eight documented bald eagle nests within 10 miles of the wildlife preserve.

“The demand for public land is great in this region of Ohio because of the good hunting that is available, plus the area is an easy drive from the Cleveland and Columbus metro areas,” said ODNR Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker in the release.

The land lies near the Muskingum River, which is a major flyway corridor for birds. Birding opportunities abound year-round with bald eagles, woodpeckers, nuthatches, kinglets and more present. This property consists of reclaimed coal mining lands. Several small ponds provide good fishing opportunities.

Simco Wildlife Area is about three miles south of Coshocton. The newest parcel is south and west of Simco’s existing 844 acres, along Ohio 83. Visitors can access the area from Ohio 83 on the west, along Township Road 141 on the eastern side or from Township Road 280 to the northwest.

This land acquisition is similar to one being pursued by the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District. The entity is seeking a $2 million grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission to purchase 625 acres of land in the area north of Wills Creek from AEP. What will be known as the Turkey Creek Preserve would also connect with the Simco Wildlife Area.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Good news for hunters: ODNR buys land to add to Simco Wildlife Area