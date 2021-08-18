There’s good news for immigrants applying for green cards — for now, at least

Daniel Shoer Roth
·2 min read

Immigrants in the United States who request an adjustment of status to become legal permanent residents must use an indispensable form to show that there are no health issues that would deem the applicant inadmissible to the country.

It’s the obligatory — and sometimes feared — medical examination and vaccination record for immigration purposes. The results are presented to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) through Form I-693.

Until now, the form has remained valid for a maximum two-year-period that begins to count from the date it is signed by a USCIS designated civil surgeon.

But the U.S. immigration agency is facing significant delays processing applications due to the coronavirus pandemic — so it has decided to temporarily extend the validity of Form I-693 from two to four years.

For the first time, immigrants can now get a green card and Social Security number at once

“We are making this temporary change because COVID-19 has caused processing delays and affected applicants’ ability to complete the required immigration medical examination,” immigration officials said in a news release.

The problem many green card applicants are facing is that by the time their immigration benefit is adjudicated, the I-693 is no longer valid.

To overcome this hurdle, the applicant has been required to obtain an updated medical report.

Immigration officials recommend that applicants schedule their medical exams as close as possible to the time they’ll submit their adjustment of status application with Form I-485 to receive a U.S. green card.

‘Innocent mistakes’ will no longer cost immigrants their green cards or visas

At least temporarily, USCIS said it will consider a Form I-693 valid if:

The civil surgeon’s signature is dated no more than 60 days before the applicant filed Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status.

No more than four years have passed since the date of the civil surgeon’s signature.

A decision on the applicant’s Form I-485 is issued on or before Sept. 30, 2021.

Green cards are only available to immigrants who fall under one of these categories

Authorities urged immigrants seeking adjustment of status to lawful permanent resident to file forms I-693 and I-485 jointly.

“Doing so may eliminate the need for us to issue a Request for Evidence (RFE) and helps avoid adjudication delays,” they said.

Earlier this year, the Biden administration also implemented a new procedure to extend a green card’s validity for 12 months, ensuring that permanent residents ”will have documentation of identity, employment authorization and authorization to return to the United States following temporary foreign travel,” the Department of Homeland Security agency said in a news release.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • As mortgage rates edge higher, homeowners come to the wrong conclusion

    New data on refinance mortgage applications is telling.

  • The feds aren't giving you a fourth stimulus check, but your state might

    Relief payments have been approved in several states. Is yours on this list?

  • Canadian judge reserves decision on Huawei CFO extradition

    A Canadian judge reserved her decision Wednesday on whether a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies should be extradited to the U.S. after a Canadian Justice Department lawyer wrapped up his case by saying there’s enough evidence to show she was dishonest and deserves to stand trial in the U.S. Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes said that on Oct. 21 she will likely announce when she will rule on whether Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer for Huawei’s Technologies and daughter of its founder, will be extradited. Meng was arrested at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018 at the request of U.S. authorities.

  • 12 charged for burglaries worth $2.1 million on Asian American victims in Georgia

    Twelve suspects were indicted earlier this month for targeting Asian American homes in Georgia’s Gwinnett County since 2019, authorities announced on Tuesday. “You can string several burglaries together with a pattern of some kind, whether it's a pattern of entry, types of items taken, or even locations that are targeted,” said Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle of the Gwinnett County Police Department, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

  • GlobalFoundries reportedly files for IPO, suggesting Intel acquisition isn’t in the cards

    Semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries Inc. has reportedly filed confidentially for an initial public offering, which would suggest that talks about a merger with Intel Corp. could be done.

  • Couple violently attacks Indigenous Filipina nurse distributing face masks in New York subway

    An Indigenous Filipina nurse sustained physical injuries after getting assaulted by a couple while distributing protective face masks in a New York subway on Aug. 10. The attack: Potri Ranka Manis, who works at the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, was attacked after she handed out masks to the couple who sat next to her, along with their child on the stroller, reported the Inquirer. According to Manis, the man grabbed the masks, threw them away and started yelling racial slurs at her.

  • Canadians split on new COVID-19 travel rules that require vaccine: 'I'll just fly out of Buffalo from now on'

    On Aug. 13, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced that all air, provincial train, and cruise ship travellers must show proof of vaccination to board. Government-issued vaccine passports are already in the works for fully vaccinated Canadians who plan to travel internationally as well starting this fall.

  • Taliban tightens grip on Kabul as thousands of Americans wait to flee

    U.S. says 3,000 people have been evacuated, but as many as 10,000 Americans still need to get out, and the militants now control the airport gates.

  • ‘Rage': Contempt for US spreads to UK after Biden's Afghanistan disaster

    President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw forces from Afghanistan over the objections of other NATO allies has enraged officials in the United Kingdom, stoking distrust and contempt for American foreign policy leadership.

  • Photos: I was in Afghanistan in 1996 when the Taliban first took power

    In the fall of 1996, photographer Alan Chin traveled to Afghanistan to document the rise of the Taliban. He writes about that trip, 25 years later.

  • Pakistan's Airlift raises $85 million for its quick commerce startup, eyes international expansion

    A one-year-old startup that is attempting to build the railroads for e-commerce in Pakistan has just secured a mega round of funding in a major boost to the South Asia nation’s nascent startup ecosystem. Airlift operates a quick commerce service in eight cities, including Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad in Pakistan. Users can order groceries, fresh produce and other essential items, including medicines, as well as sports goods from the Airlift website or app and have it delivered to them in 30 minutes.

  • Taliban accumulate massive amounts of U.S.-supplied firepower after Afghan collapse

    The Taliban accumulated an enormous amount of U.S.-supplied guns, ammunition, helicopters, combat aircraft and more after Afghan security forces collapsed this weekend, AP reports. Why it matters: The U.S. spent billions of dollars over two decades to train and support the Afghan security forces, but the Taliban was the ultimate beneficiary of the decades-long investments.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAsked Monday if the U.S.

  • Biden and Milley misled about Afghan army numbers

    President Joe Biden and Gen. Mark Milley misled about the size of the Afghan army in the months leading up to the fall of Kabul, citing numbers that did not take into account things such as casualties, capture, and capitulation.

  • Russia Gushes Over ‘Fun’ Taliban at Theme Park—Then Reports Taliban Burned It Down

    via YoutubeWhile Afghanistan is reeling from the fallout of the U.S. withdrawal, Russian government officials and state media are busy extolling the Taliban—the new sheriff in town. On Tuesday, an article by state news outlet Vesti gushed that the Taliban “is displaying unprecedented liberalism” towards women by allowing them to continue working in television. The article went on to say, “While the West anticipated the coming assault on women's rights, everything turned out not to be so scary.”O

  • IMF suspends Afghanistan's access to funds

    The move follows the Taliban's takeover, and lack of global agreement over who now governs Afghanistan.

  • Here’s how to help your child if they’re anxious about returning to school

    Students will be under all manner of pandemic-related stresses as they hit classrooms for the new school year, but there is a lot of help available to make the transition back to school easier.

  • India's COVID-19 Numbers Have Fallen. A Third Wave Still Looms.

    In the state of Maharashtra, one of the first places struck by India’s devastating second wave of COVID-19 this year, scientists are anxiously looking for signs of a third. New laboratories in the financial capital, Mumbai, and in the city of Pune are searching for dangerous new variants. They have stepped up testing, to more than 3,600 samples per month from 134 in December last year, as they search for mutations that could make the virus even harder to stop. India is still far short of its goa

  • IMF blocks Afghanistan's access to SDR reserves over lack of clarity on government

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it suspended Afghanistan's access to IMF resources, including around $440 million in new monetary reserves, due to a lack of clarity over the country's government after the Taliban seized control of Kabul. The IMF's announcement came amid pressure from the U.S. Treasury, which holds a controlling share in the Fund, to ensure that Afghanistan's share of a Special Drawing Rights reserves allocation scheduled for Monday not fall into Taliban hands.

  • After the Taliban’s takeover, uncertainty looms over India’s investments in Afghanistan

    Over the past two decades, since the US-Nato forces entered the region to help Afghanistan fight the Taliban, India has helped rebuild civic infrastructure.

  • Stocks Slide as Covid Fears Keep Rising. Retail Sales Miss Expectations.

    The Delta strain is disrupting both global demand and supply chains. The sales decline triggered concerns that consumers are starting to retrench.